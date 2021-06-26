TV legends Alex Trebek and Larry King, who both died in recent months, won posthumous awards at Friday’s Daytime Emmy Awards.

Jeopardy! host Trebek, who died in November after a battle with pancreatic cancer, won for outstanding game show host for the third consecutive year and eighth time overall. Meanwhile, King, who died in January after being hospitalized for COVID-19, won for outstanding informative talk show host, his first victory in the category. He had been nominated in the category four previous times.

Trebek and King received tributes from their bereaved children, who accepted their awards on their behalf and gave touching speeches about their late fathers.

“Over the past 37 years, the show became his second family,” Trebek’s daughter said. “He was always excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer,” she said. “He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved and we know he not once took it for granted. So, on behalf of our family, we thank you so much.”

Their awards aside, Trebek and King were also both honored at the Daytime Emmys in a special tribute, alongside the late Regis Philbin, who died last July. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden recalled meeting Trebek during a Jeopardy! episode honoring educators and said, “Alex made us feel like learning was for everyone. He made it fun, exciting, and competitive.”

Martha Stewart honored King, whom she said she first met when he was a young radio host in Washington, D.C.

“He was always fair, always interesting, the questions were always invigorating to the interviewee, and I always enjoyed being interviewed by him,” Stewart, 79, said. “Larry was always there for me, and I think he was there for pretty much anybody he interviewed.”