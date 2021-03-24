Actor George Segal has died after he experienced complications while undergoing bypass surgery, his wife Sonia announced. He was 87.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” Sonia Segal said, per CNN.

George Segal, who was nominated for an Oscar for the 1966 film Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, was an actor for several decades and starred in films like 1955’s Ship of Fools, 1967’s The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, 1970’s Where’s Poppa? (1970), 1973’s A Touch of Class, 1974’s California Split, 1991’s For the Boys, and others.

The Great Neck, NY born-actor received two Golden Globes nominations for his work on the NBC sitcom Just Shoot Me! He won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his work on A Touch of Class.

He also played Albert “Pops” Solomon on ABC’s popular sitcom The Goldbergs and appeared in other TV shows like Boston Legal, Entourage, Murder, She Wrote, and Private Practice. Segal also voiced the character of Dr. Benton C. Quest on Cartoon Network’s The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest.

According to Deadline, episode 16 from season 8 of The Goldbergs was the last episode that Segal filmed for the show, which will pay tribute to the late actor when the episode airs on April 7.

“Today we lost a legend,” Adam F. Goldberg, the creator of The Goldbergs, wrote after news of Segal’s death was announced. “It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark.”

