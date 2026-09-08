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Unique Chapman

Joined December 2023 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles

The 10 Most Influential Female Athletes Right Now

These game-changing athletes aren’t just dominating their sports—they’re reshaping culture, breaking records, and proving that their influence extends far beyond the playing field.

Unique Chapman554 days ago
Collage of 2024 films: Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Denzel Washington in regal attire, and Timothée Chalamet in a desert setting.

The 15 Best Movies of 2024

From ‘Alien: Romulus’ to ‘Gladiator II’ to ‘Hit Man’ to ‘Wicked,’ here are our choices for this year’s greatest films.

Unique Chapman639 days ago
Collage with four scenes: a woman with a jar, a samurai, a woman in a blue uniform, and two people in dark attire. Text reads "BEST OF 2024."

The 15 Best TV Shows of 2024

From ‘Arcane’ to ‘The Boys’ to ‘The Penguin’ to ‘X-Men ‘97,’ these are our picks for the greatest shows streaming on television this year.

Unique Chapman647 days ago
Group photo of comedians CP, Teddy Ray, KevOnStage, and Tony Baker against a teal background

The Funniest People on the Internet Right Now, Ranked

From Druski to Funny Marco to Kai Cenat, we ranked the funniest people on the internet right now. This list does not include stand-up comedians.

Unique Chapman827 days ago

Life After 'Undisputed': How Shannon Sharpe Became The Most Entertaining Person In Sports Media

Shannon Sharpe, Complex’s No. 1 Most Entertaining Sports Media Personality, sat down with us to discuss earning the top spot, life after 'Undisputed', and what's next.

Unique Chapman1012 days ago
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