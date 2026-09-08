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The 10 Most Influential Female Athletes Right Now
These game-changing athletes aren’t just dominating their sports—they’re reshaping culture, breaking records, and proving that their influence extends far beyond the playing field.
The 15 Best Movies of 2024
From ‘Alien: Romulus’ to ‘Gladiator II’ to ‘Hit Man’ to ‘Wicked,’ here are our choices for this year’s greatest films.
The 15 Best TV Shows of 2024
From ‘Arcane’ to ‘The Boys’ to ‘The Penguin’ to ‘X-Men ‘97,’ these are our picks for the greatest shows streaming on television this year.
The Funniest People on the Internet Right Now, Ranked
From Druski to Funny Marco to Kai Cenat, we ranked the funniest people on the internet right now. This list does not include stand-up comedians.
Life After 'Undisputed': How Shannon Sharpe Became The Most Entertaining Person In Sports Media
Shannon Sharpe, Complex’s No. 1 Most Entertaining Sports Media Personality, sat down with us to discuss earning the top spot, life after 'Undisputed', and what's next.