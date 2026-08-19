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Hayden Panettiere’s ‘Heroes’ Costar Reveals She Stuck Up For Mistreated Actors On Set

Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy shared a picture of the two taken in 2007 and wrote a touching tribute.

Hayden Panettiere
(Photo by Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Hayden Panettiere’s former Heroes costar Sendhil Ramamurthy posted a touching tribute to the late actress, revealing how she stood up for everyone on set, even the extras.

Ramamurthy took to Instagram to share a picture with Panettiere and accompanied it with a lengthy message about her impact.

“This is such a rough one,” he began. “The 1st time I met Hayden was at the final screen test for Heroes. I was so nervous I was sweating through my shirt b4 I even got there. I went straight to the bathroom to compose myself and then went to sign in, expecting to find a bunch of fellow nervous-as-hell actors. Instead I found Hayden belting show tunes in the waiting room. Not a nerve in sight.”

“I had to leave immediately. I spent the rest of the time in the hallway sweating. Hayden was already a pro,” he continued. “I was nearly twice her age, and she had 3x as much experience. I learned a lot from her. She stuck up for background actors when they were mistreated, knew every crew member’s name, and was so generous with her time.”

Ramamurthy then provided more context about the picture and how she made his experience better when he wasn’t feeling good. “The above pic was taken in Vegas the day after the Golden Globes. We had to do press and I wasn’t feeling well. Hayd kept going on and on at me about drinking fluids and made sure I had plenty of Gatorade,” he continued. “That’s how I will remember her: a kind, joyful, professional, shi*talker, who even at a young age, understood the importance of hydration. Sending love to her family, friends, and my fellow castmates, RIP Hayd. You will be missed ❤️ #Heroes.”

Panettiere was found unresponsive in Greenville, South Carolina, on Aug. 16. She suffered an apparent overdose and couldn’t be revived, even after advanced cardiac life support. She’s survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya.

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