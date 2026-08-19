Hayden Panettiere’s ‘Heroes’ Costar Reveals She Stuck Up For Mistreated Actors On Set

Hayden Panettiere’s former Heroes costar Sendhil Ramamurthy posted a touching tribute to the late actress, revealing how she stood up for everyone on set, even the extras.

Ramamurthy took to Instagram to share a picture with Panettiere and accompanied it with a lengthy message about her impact.

“This is such a rough one,” he began. “The 1st time I met Hayden was at the final screen test for Heroes. I was so nervous I was sweating through my shirt b4 I even got there. I went straight to the bathroom to compose myself and then went to sign in, expecting to find a bunch of fellow nervous-as-hell actors. Instead I found Hayden belting show tunes in the waiting room. Not a nerve in sight.”