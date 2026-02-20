Stephen Curry Says Raising Four Kids With Ayesha Is ‘The Best Gift’

Stephen Curry might be known for changing the game of basketball, but off the court, his focus is much closer to home. The Golden State Warriors star recently opened up about life with wife Ayesha and their four children, describing their household as nonstop—but meaningful in every way.

Speaking with People, Curry called parenting a daily challenge, but one he wouldn’t trade. “It’s a challenge every single day,” he said. “But it’s the best gift and responsibility, watching these kids grow.” Between Riley, Ryan, Canon, and toddler Caius, Curry described their dynamic as “beautiful chaos,” a balance of structure and unpredictability that keeps both him and Ayesha fully engaged. For Curry, one of the most rewarding parts of fatherhood is witnessing his kids develop into their own people. “We’re watching these kids develop their own personalities, and we love it,” he said. That process, he explained, comes with real-time lessons—especially as they enter pre-teen years—but it’s all part of evolving as parents. “It’s just a blessing being able to evolve as parents,” he added, emphasizing that growth doesn’t stop once the kids arrive. Curry also draws from his own upbringing as the son of former NBA player Dell Curry. He aims to strike a balance between encouragement and accountability at home. “I grew up in a household where there was support but also tough love,” he said.