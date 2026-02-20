Sports

Stephen Curry Says Raising Four Kids With Ayesha Is ‘The Best Gift’

The Warriors star opens up about life with Ayesha and their four kids, calling parenting a daily challenge filled with growth, chaos, and gratitude.

Stephen Curry Says Raising Kids with Wife Ayesha is 'The Best Gift'
Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Stephen Curry might be known for changing the game of basketball, but off the court, his focus is much closer to home.

The Golden State Warriors star recently opened up about life with wife Ayesha and their four children, describing their household as nonstop—but meaningful in every way.

Speaking with People, Curry called parenting a daily challenge, but one he wouldn’t trade. “It’s a challenge every single day,” he said. “But it’s the best gift and responsibility, watching these kids grow.”

Between Riley, Ryan, Canon, and toddler Caius, Curry described their dynamic as “beautiful chaos,” a balance of structure and unpredictability that keeps both him and Ayesha fully engaged.

For Curry, one of the most rewarding parts of fatherhood is witnessing his kids develop into their own people. “We’re watching these kids develop their own personalities, and we love it,” he said.

That process, he explained, comes with real-time lessons—especially as they enter pre-teen years—but it’s all part of evolving as parents. “It’s just a blessing being able to evolve as parents,” he added, emphasizing that growth doesn’t stop once the kids arrive.

Curry also draws from his own upbringing as the son of former NBA player Dell Curry. He aims to strike a balance between encouragement and accountability at home. “I grew up in a household where there was support but also tough love,” he said.

That same mindset carries into how he and Ayesha guide their kids today. “They know what their last name is. I tell them not to shy away from it. Be confident in who you are… and have fun.”

Even with a packed schedule and four kids in the mix, Curry says maintaining his marriage remains a priority—and that starts with a simple principle. Earlier this month, he shared what he considers the “one rule” behind their relationship: keeping communication open.

“It sounds kind of cheesy, but it’s really a foundation,” Curry said. Over time, he explained, they’ve built a space where honesty doesn’t feel like criticism. “You can say whatever is on your mind and it doesn’t come off as a personal attack.”

That foundation becomes even more important when life gets hectic. Between parenting and professional demands, Curry stressed the importance of staying connected. “If you can prioritize that, then prioritize each other as much as possible, that’s the foundation,” he said.

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