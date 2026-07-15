'Alvin and the Chipmunks' Reboot Sets 2028 Movie Drop and Digital Push

According to The Wall Street Journal , the reboot follows Big Shot Pictures' acquisition of a 25% stake in the franchise through a joint venture with Bagdasarian Productions. Led by former Paramount co-CEO Brian Robbins, the company confirmed the partnership by announcing, "Big Shot Pictures has landed a landmark joint venture deal with the one and only Alvin and the Chipmunks."

Nearly 20 years after the franchise's live-action revival kicked off, Big Shot Pictures has announced a new theatrical reboot set for a late 2028 release—but the studio isn't waiting until then to reintroduce the iconic trio. Instead, Alvin, Simon, and Theodore will return first through a slate of short-form digital content launching later this year.

The studio also unveiled the first official look at an updated Alvin, showing the chipmunk sporting his familiar red hoodie emblazoned with the signature "A" while confirming the project's digital-first rollout ahead of its theatrical debut.

Alvin & the Chipmunks has already proven it can thrive across generations, evolving from a novelty music act created by Ross Bagdasarian Sr. in 1958 into a multimedia franchise that includes television series, blockbuster films, and Grammy-winning music. The characters also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.

The rollout hasn't been without questions. Although Big Shot Pictures has not said artificial intelligence is being used on the project, the debut image of Alvin quickly sparked discussion over whether AI could play a role in the reboot. So far, the studio has not commented on those concerns, instead keeping the focus on its long-term plan to expand the franchise ahead of the film's release.

Commercially, Alvin & the Chipmunks remain one of Hollywood's strongest family brands. The four live-action/CGI hybrid films released between 2007 and 2015 generated more than $1.3 billion worldwide, despite receiving largely negative reviews from critics.

The original 2007 film posted a 28% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with each sequel earning a similarly mixed reception, but audiences continued to show up at the box office.