'Barbie' Sequel Stalls as Studio Nixes Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie Pay Raises

Warner Bros. must get a sequel into development by December before rights revert to Mattel—who could reboot with a new cast and creative team—and even with a deal, production would be delayed by Robbie, Gosling, and Gerwig’s packed schedules.

Gosling is reportedly seeking around $20 million plus backend profits; talent reps have rejected multiple studio offers without countering, and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are holding back their sequel pitch until deals are locked.

A planned sequel to the billion-dollar hit Barbie is stalled because Warner Bros. hasn’t approved higher pay for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who are renegotiating from scratch after not signing multi-film deals.

The road back to Barbie Land has hit an expensive speed bump. Despite Barbie becoming one of the biggest movies in Hollywood history, a sequel has reportedly stalled as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has yet to approve richer compensation packages for stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, putting the future of the franchise in limbo just months before the studio's rights deadline with Mattel expires. According to The New York Times, Robbie and Gosling are renegotiating from scratch because neither actor signed a multi-picture deal before the first film. Gosling, whose performance as Ken earned him an Academy Award nomination, is reportedly seeking to increase his salary to $20 million alongside backend profit participation. Warner Bros. pushed back on suggestions that a finalized agreement had been withdrawn, with a spokesperson maintaining that "there was never an agreed-upon framework that was approved and pulled back."

The studio has reportedly made six offers to the creative team over the past three years, but representatives for the talent have declined the latest proposal without making a counteroffer. Released in July 2023, Barbie wasn't simply a blockbuster—it became a cultural reset. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Robbie opposite Gosling, the film earned $1.448 billion worldwide, finishing as the highest-grossing movie of 2023 and becoming Warner Bros.' biggest box office hit ever. It also made history as the first film directed solely by a woman to surpass $1 billion globally, while the viral "Barbenheimer" phenomenon transformed opening weekend into a pop culture event as moviegoers flocked to theaters dressed head-to-toe in pink. The film's success extended well beyond ticket sales, earning eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and winning the Oscar for Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" The massive merchandising and brand partnership campaign also reshaped how Hollywood approaches toy-based adaptations. The creative team appears willing to return—but only under the right circumstances. Gerwig and her husband and co-writer, Noah Baumbach, reportedly already have an idea for a sequel, but they won't present it until deals are finalized.