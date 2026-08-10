Whitney Houston Barbie Finally Drops After 20-Year Dream

Key Takeaways
- Mattel has released its first-ever Whitney Houston Barbie on what would have been her 63rd birthday, recreating her iconic 1987 “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” video look down to the purple mini dress, bold makeup, and microphone stand.
- Executor Pat Houston says the doll fulfills a project Whitney discussed with Mattel 20 years ago, calling the choice of the “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” era a “no-brainer” and praising the meticulous attention to details like her earrings, hair color, and shoes.
- The doll’s debut coincides with a broader celebration of Houston’s 40-year legacy, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, a New Jersey Hall of Fame honor, a Julien’s Auctions charity sale of her personal items, and fundraising through the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation’s Legacy of Love Gala.
Whitney Houston finally has her own Barbie—and the idea was 20 years in the making.
According to People, Mattel unveiled its first-ever Whitney Houston Barbie over the weekend, releasing the doll on August 9, which would have been the legendary singer's 63rd birthday. The Barbie Signature Whitney Houston Doll recreates Houston's unforgettable look from the 1987 "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" music video, right down to the purple mini dress, colorful earrings, bold makeup, and microphone stand.
But according to Houston's sister-in-law Pat Houston, who serves as executor of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, the project actually began with Whitney herself decades ago.
"Whitney had never really endorsed anything, and we started having conversations about her brand ... we talked about a Mattel doll 20 years ago," Pat told People.
Houston originally envisioned a doll connected to her 1992 blockbuster The Bodyguard and its massively successful soundtrack. That version never happened, but Pat said Whitney "really wanted to invest the time in doing a doll."
Two decades later, the estate and Mattel landed on another defining era of Houston's career. "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" became a No. 1 hit in 1987 and remains one of the singer's signature records. Pat called choosing the music-video look a "no-brainer," while Mattel painstakingly recreated everything "down to the earrings, to the color of the hair, to the color of the dress, to the details on the shoes."
"I'm just really happy that we're seeing this doll come to fruition, and it's going to be a lasting influence across generations," Pat said. "I'm just honored to be in this place at this time, and we're actually doing it."
The Barbie arrives during an especially active year for Houston's estate. The singer is being celebrated throughout 2026 to mark 40 years of her legacy, including a Recording Academy Special Merit Lifetime Achievement Award and recognition from the New Jersey Hall of Fame.
The estate has also partnered with Julien's Auctions for an August 11 charity sale featuring pieces from Houston's personal archives, including stage-worn Versace and Dolce & Gabbana outfits, a Bob Mackie jacket, and an RIAA-certified 9x Platinum award for "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."
The doll itself made its debut at the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation's fifth annual Legacy of Love Gala in Atlanta on August 8, one night before Houston's birthday. Proceeds from the foundation's work support scholarships and community initiatives.
For Pat, however, the Barbie carries a particular significance because Whitney once wanted it herself. "Her songs, they define generations, they've broken records. She's touched hearts," she said, calling the doll "a fitting celebration of her extraordinary legacy."