Whitney Houston Barbie Finally Drops After 20-Year Dream

According to People, Mattel unveiled its first-ever Whitney Houston Barbie over the weekend, releasing the doll on August 9, which would have been the legendary singer's 63rd birthday. The Barbie Signature Whitney Houston Doll recreates Houston's unforgettable look from the 1987 "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" music video, right down to the purple mini dress, colorful earrings, bold makeup, and microphone stand.

Whitney Houston finally has her own Barbie—and the idea was 20 years in the making.

But according to Houston's sister-in-law Pat Houston, who serves as executor of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, the project actually began with Whitney herself decades ago.

"Whitney had never really endorsed anything, and we started having conversations about her brand ... we talked about a Mattel doll 20 years ago," Pat told People.

Houston originally envisioned a doll connected to her 1992 blockbuster The Bodyguard and its massively successful soundtrack. That version never happened, but Pat said Whitney "really wanted to invest the time in doing a doll."

Two decades later, the estate and Mattel landed on another defining era of Houston's career. "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" became a No. 1 hit in 1987 and remains one of the singer's signature records. Pat called choosing the music-video look a "no-brainer," while Mattel painstakingly recreated everything "down to the earrings, to the color of the hair, to the color of the dress, to the details on the shoes."

"I'm just really happy that we're seeing this doll come to fruition, and it's going to be a lasting influence across generations," Pat said. "I'm just honored to be in this place at this time, and we're actually doing it."