Tyrese Claims DJ Envy Is Lying About Disrespecting Wife, Envy Responds (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/18, 10:30 p.m. ET: Tyrese announced in a lengthy Instagram Live session on Saturday that he's looking to take the "higher road" in his ongoing feud with DJ Envy.

After showing love to Funkmaster Flex, the 44-year-old actor and singer spoke from the heart about how his upbringing shaped him into becoming someone who is "not naturally a nice person." Tyrese admitted he's continually working to not be the person he was raised to be.

"I'm throwing up my peace flag," Tyrese said of DJ Envy and The Breakfast Club. "I told n***as I’m ready for all that smoke with Envy, but I’m throwing up my peace flag. I’m going to make the choice to take the higher road. I just want y’all to know, man. Like, I don’t give a fuck what nobody say. It’s been five years of them going at me on that show."

Tyrese said he spoke his truth when he appeared on The Breakfast Club, but also apologized to people in the room, as well as those who didn't attend the interview, seemingly alluding to Envy and his wife Gia Casey.

"I am not just aware of what I said and what I did, but I am aware of the effects that it had on other people, and I'm also being a man for apologizing and being an accountable man," Tyrese said. "And this is the best version of me being accountable."

Check out his entire video below.