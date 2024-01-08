Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Share Televised Kiss at 2024 Golden Globes

Chalamet, notably, was up for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for Wonka. Ultimately taking home the award was Paul Giamatti, who reunited with Sideways director Alexander Payne for The Holdovers, no doubt one of the best films of 2023.

Chalamet’s 2024 nomination marked his third in the category following his prior nods in 2018 and 2019 for Call Me By Your Name and Beautiful Boy, respectively. The former, directed by Luca Guadagnino, also earned Chalamet an Oscar nomination.