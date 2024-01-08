Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Share Televised Kiss at 2024 Golden Globes

Two public figures already known to be involved in a romantic capacity were seen kissing on Sunday night, thus spurring a slew of unnecessary headlines and equally unnecessary articles, this one included.
Indeed, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, whose apparent coupledom is well-documented, were filmed and photographed mid-kiss during the 81st Golden Globe Awards on CBS and Paramount+. As previously reported, the duo's first proper public outing went down at a Beyoncé show last September.
Chalamet, notably, was up for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for Wonka. Ultimately taking home the award was Paul Giamatti, who reunited with Sideways director Alexander Payne for The Holdovers, no doubt one of the best films of 2023.
Chalamet’s 2024 nomination marked his third in the category following his prior nods in 2018 and 2019 for Call Me By Your Name and Beautiful Boy, respectively. The former, directed by Luca Guadagnino, also earned Chalamet an Oscar nomination.
Christopher Nolan's incredible Oppenheimer emerged victorious in the Best Motion Picture (Drama) category at Sunday night's Globes ceremony, the host of which totally bombed and then grossly tried to blame writers. Meanwhile, Yorgos Lanthimos' brilliant Poor Things was named Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy).
Other winners included Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers, Lee Sung Jin's Beef, and more.
See here for a full list of Globes winners. One week from today, we'll back in awards season mode for the Primetime Emmys. In the meantime, revisit this year's nominees.