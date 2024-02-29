Terry Crews Responds to Terrence Howard’s Criticism of Low-Paying Acting Work: 'You Can’t Nod Yes and Mean No'

Terry Crews has given his take on the recent coverage of pay-related controversies, specifically Terrence Howard’s allegations regarding how he was compensated for Hustle & Flow.

As previously reported, Howard has also spoken out about his time on Empire, alleging he was underpaid in a 2023 lawsuit against CAA. As for Hustle & Flow, the actor said in an interview last year that he received just $12,000 for the Oscar-winning film.

Asked about Howard during his recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Crews explained that while he understands “what Terrence is saying,” he feels differently about low-paying work in general.

"First of all, and I understand what Terrence is saying, but I have never ever ever looked at whatever money I got as a horror story," Crews, whose earlier acting parts include an uncredited spot in Training Day and a prominent role in blink-182's 2004 "Down" video, said. "If I did it, I loved it. See, but this is the problem. There’s a saying I have to say. You can’t nod yes and mean no."

From Crews' perspective, agreeing to a low-paying part means he can't later call out the low payment. Taking this approach, he argued, has helped him maintain a sense of "gratitude" in his work.