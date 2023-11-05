MrBeast Builds 100 Wells in Africa, Says He's 'Gonna Get Canceled'

MrBeast is facing backlash after helping build 100 wells in Africa.

The YouTube personality hopped took to Twitter on Friday to tease the project. “We’ve spent over 8 months working on tomorrow’s video and it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done!" he wrote.

On Saturday, MrBeast dropped the video, which features his team traveling across Africa in an effort to provide fresh water for those without access. The clip sees the YouTuber bringing water to a hospital in Zimbabwe and a school in Kenya, in addition to other sites in Uganda, Somalia and Cameroon.