Torrei Hart, Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife, to Join Katt Williams on Multiple Upcoming Tour Dates

Katt Williams will be joined by Torrei Hart on multiple upcoming dates of The Dark Matter Tour.
Monday, Torrei, who shares two children with ex-husband Kevin Hart, announced the dates in an Instagram update that included a photo of her and the recent Club Shay Shay guest. The comedian, actress, and singer will be performing in Charlotte on Jan. 27, Orlando on Feb. 2, and Tampa on Feb. 3.
“Come see me live with my good friend [Katt Williams] on the Dark Matter Tour,” Torrei told her followers, adding that additional dates would be announced “soon.”
The timing here is of note, as Kevin Hart was among those mentioned in Williams' nearly three-hour interview with Shannon Sharpe earlier this month.
"In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show," Williams said, adding that the Lift actor "already had his deals" when he got into the industry.
"What do you think a plant is?" he asked Sharpe. "Maybe people don’t understand the definitions of these words."
Hart later responded in a tweet, tucking in some Lift promo while he was at it.
"Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad," he said last week.
Of course, Hart was far from the only fellow star called out in Williams' widely shared interview. Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Rickey Smiley, Diddy, Jonathan Majors, Michael Blackson, Tyler Perry, Ludacris, and Kanye West also got brought up in the Club Shay Shay episode.