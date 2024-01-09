Torrei Hart, Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife, to Join Katt Williams on Multiple Upcoming Tour Dates

Katt Williams will be joined by Torrei Hart on multiple upcoming dates of The Dark Matter Tour.

Monday, Torrei, who shares two children with ex-husband Kevin Hart, announced the dates in an Instagram update that included a photo of her and the recent Club Shay Shay guest. The comedian, actress, and singer will be performing in Charlotte on Jan. 27, Orlando on Feb. 2, and Tampa on Feb. 3.

“Come see me live with my good friend [Katt Williams] on the Dark Matter Tour,” Torrei told her followers, adding that additional dates would be announced “soon.”