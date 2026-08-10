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Eddie Huang's 'Huang's World' Series Is Getting a 'Family Style' Revival

Eddie Huang is bringing his beloved 'Huang's World' series to Complex.

Eddie Huang stands in a professional kitchen with the text "Huang's World" above him. Various cooking utensils and ingredients are visible.
Image via Complex

It’s Eddie Huang’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

Monday (Aug. 10), the veritable triple threat officially announced the return of his acclaimed Huang’s World series, this time with a family-centered twist. Huang’s World: Family Style, presented by Complex Family Style, will find the chef/author/filmmaker joined by his wife, Shia Blanca, for a new take on the format billed as being inspired by the raw energy of The Osbournes and the familial humor of National Lampoon’s Vacation film series.

While the larger series is set to feature Eddie and Shia taking their chemistry worldwide, its inaugural season will focus on a dozen New York City chefs who each operate from an auteur-like approach in their work.

Fans were first alerted to the series’ impending return in a recent Instagram update from Huang, who said he was “taking my talents to Complex.”

Huang’s World: Family Style is coming soon. Keep it locked to Complex for additional updates.

Huang, of course, has long made family a core component of his work. His 2013 memoir Fresh Off the Boat, which counted the late Anthony Bourdain among its most vocal champions, was later adapted for TV in an ABC sitcom of the same name.

In June, Huang launched Come Undone, a new book following a “haunted manchild” as he learns to accept the necessity of vulnerability on his path to true love. He also recently gifted the world a table read for the long-awaited film Tuna Melt at his own Baohaus restaurant in New York City.

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