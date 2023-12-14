Here’s a First Look at 2 Chainz, Saweetie, and Lil Baby in 'BMF' Season 3

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Starz’s BMF, executive produced by 50 Cent, fans of the crime drama are being given an early look at the latest roster of guest stars.
Among those new to the show this time around are Lil Baby, Saweetie, and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey. As previously announced, 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo are also making appearances this season, playing Stacks and Greeny, respectively. Baby plays Payne, one of Stacks’ foot soldiers. Saweetie, meanwhile, plays former athlete Keeya.
BMF’s latest season kicks off its early 90s-set story, complete with a reinvented Flenory Family, on March 1 via Starz. Below, get an exclusive first look at the new episodes, including glimpses at what to expect from Baby and Saweetie's characters.
Leading the cast is Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., who’s received strong reviews for his portrayal of his father, a.k.a. Big Meech. Speaking with Wongo Okon for Uproxx earlier this year, Flenory praised the show's writers, Randy Huggins and Heather Zuhlke specifically, for keeping viewers "on the edge of their seats" with each episode.
"BMF isn’t just about drug dealing, it’s about soul and family," he said back in January.
The series is produced with Lionsgate under 50’s G-Unit Film and Television banner, which recently secured a new studio space in Shreveport, Louisiana. This week, 50 gave fans a look at the city-owned facility, which a city council member pointed to as crucial in helping the region become known once more as "an entertainment mecca."