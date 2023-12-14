Here’s a First Look at 2 Chainz, Saweetie, and Lil Baby in 'BMF' Season 3

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Starz’s BMF, executive produced by 50 Cent, fans of the crime drama are being given an early look at the latest roster of guest stars.

Among those new to the show this time around are Lil Baby, Saweetie, and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey. As previously announced, 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo are also making appearances this season, playing Stacks and Greeny, respectively. Baby plays Payne, one of Stacks’ foot soldiers. Saweetie, meanwhile, plays former athlete Keeya.

BMF’s latest season kicks off its early 90s-set story, complete with a reinvented Flenory Family, on March 1 via Starz. Below, get an exclusive first look at the new episodes, including glimpses at what to expect from Baby and Saweetie's characters.