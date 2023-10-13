The Messiest Moments From Season 5 Of ‘Love Is Blind’

Season 5 of Love Is Blind might be the messiest season of the reality show to date, full of love triangles, major plot twists, and vengeance-seeking castmates. Fans witnessed two major love triangles unfurl, Uche-Aaliyah-Lydia and Izzy-Stacy-Johnie. Each one had enough drama to fill the entire season with misogyny, gaslighting, and immaturity.
The lack of love left a sour taste in the mouths of fans as the experiment created a war zone for the castmates' BBQ reunion and unrealistic partnerships. Additionally, Love is Blind devotees are upset with production due to canceled storylines and an alleged sexual assault lawsuit regarding a castmate.
After Season 4’s success with love, this season was a major letdown, with only two couples heading to the altar. As Season 5 comes to a close, we’ve decided to look back at the season’s messiest moments, reminisce on what could have been, and pray that Season 6 will have at least one healthy couple.
Johnie tries to get back with Chris after Izzy rejects her
When: Episode 4
In Johnie’s quest for love, she encountered two guys: Chris and Izzy. She identified Chris as her “safe” option, while Izzy brought more excitement. With that being said, Johnie decided to put all her eggs in one basket with Izzy. She broke things off with Chris, saying that she had a “stronger connection with someone else,” leaving Chris in tears.
The tables quickly turned after Izzy expressed that his number one choice was not Johnie—but Stacy. Feeling devastated, Johnie realized that she made the wrong decision. In hopes of getting another shot at Chris, she admitted her fault, but she was just a little too late (at that moment).
Uche reveals his past relationship with Lydia to Aaliyah
When: Episode 4
It was obvious that Aaliyah and Uche’s attraction for each other was blossoming, along with Aaliyah’s friendship with Lydia. The two ladies grew extremely close after sharing numerous vulnerable moments–becoming besties until Uche revealed that Lydia was his ex.
After Uche revealed the jaw-dropping news, Aaliyah was shocked and confused about the next steps in her relationship with the lawyer.
Lydia and Aaliyah’s friendship crumbles
When: Episode 5 and 6
Moments after the big secret was brought to light, Aaliyah had a one-on-one talk with her ex-best friend. In the conversation, the 29-year-old told Lydia that she knew about her past relationship and did not want to know any further details about it.
Blatantly disregarding her boundaries, Lydia spilled all the tea on Uche. She shared information from the kind of car he drives to his favorite color. The geologist even opened up about the last time they had sexual relations. “You had sex three months ago, and I am supposed to feel like that’s no big deal,” Aaliyah told the cameras. “I would never put myself in a position like this in my actual life.”
Their conversation sent Aaliyah over the edge, leading to her exiting the show and leaving Uche in the pod with a ring.
JP confronts Taylor about his issue with makeup
When: Episode 5 and 6
JP and Taylor’s love story was promising until it took a dramatic turn when they arrived in Mexico. The couple had their hearts set on each other since the beginning, becoming one of the first couples engaged. But, their romance quickly faded after the pair’s “awkward” phase never vanished. In search of trying to find their groove, JP disclosed that his weird actions are due to an unhinged distaste for makeup. “I understand that you tried to present yourself and look as best you could, but I feel like if you were to present yourself like this, without any makeup, it would have been better. It felt like you were fake,” JP admitted.
“That’s why the communication has been off and different, because I felt fake?” Taylor questioned for clarification.
“That’s what started it off. You had a caked-up face, fake eyelashes. I’m being honest, and I’m sorry that’s so hard to hear. You presented fake stuff,” he responded.
The argument went south, with Taylor zoning out, saying, “Sorry. I am fucking done with that conversation.” She stood her ground, saying, “I am still going to do what I want to do. If I want to wear makeup when I go out, I am going to wear fucking makeup.”
Eventually, the two called it a night in separate rooms, which resulted in Taylor ending the relationship in the morning (*round of applause*).
Uche and Aaliyah finally meet for the first time
When: Episode 7
After Aaliyah’s abrupt exit, the two potential lovebirds met for the first time. Upon their meeting, the two discussed where things went wrong. After leaving the experiment, Aaliyah had a chance to think about their relationship and was willing to try again. “I would marry you. I would,” she said. But Uche shut her down–or that’s what the producers want viewers to think.
In an interview with Today, Aaliyah revealed that her and Uche’s relationship continued from their meetup, saying that they dated “for a while” but “didn’t work out.” Uche took to his Instagram to confirm their relationship as well. “The ‘it’s over between us’ is a post-production soundbite. At lunch, we both forgave each other, held hands, and shared our first kiss. Then we agreed to date outside of the show,” he penned.
Uche and Lydia’s blowup argument at the Pod Squad gathering
When: Episode 7
Uche came with a vengeance as he sat down with Lydia to discuss what happened between them and set the record straight about their relationship. The lawyer labeled Lydia as “crazy,” alleging that she planned to be on the show with him, went through his phone, and watched his female friends’ Instagram stories (I mean, what girl hasn’t).
The confrontation got heated, with Lydia dropping a major bomb that Uche cheated on her. She walked away from the argument fed up, saying, “I ain’t going to deal with this shit.”
Uche then pulled Milton aside to discuss his fiancé’s actions, trying to get him to turn on her. But Uche’s actions did not phase Milton as he stood by Lydia.
Miriam reading Uche for filth at the meet-and-greet
When: Episode 8
In a quest to turn his castmates against Lydia, Uche instead got checked by Miriam at the meet-and-greet. As she protected her friend, Miriam popped off on Uche, calling him “bitter” and “fake.” In the pods, the two had a brief exchange that led to Miriam going viral on social media for her confusing career and living situation.
In a condescending tone, he mocked her whereabouts and whether she had a job. “Do you live in Saudi Arabia, or do you live in Houston?” he said. Feeling attacked, Miriam checked his masculinity, resulting in Uche walking into another room, ignoring Miriam.
Izzy and Stacy gang up on Johnie at the BBQ reunion
When: Episode 7 and 8
The night continued to explode when Stacy and Izzy ganged up on Johnie. Izzy and Chris were discussing his new girlfriend Johnie, prompting Stacy to show up and sit in on the conversation. Naturally, Johnie also joined and a fight immediately broke out.
Stacy threw blows at Izzy’s pod ex, saying she was a “shit person” and regrets “shedding a tear” for her. Izzy then jumped on Johnie about her perspective of their time in the pods together. Even though Johnie handled herself with help from Chris, the whole ordeal left her feeling attacked and in tears.
In a recent interview with Nick Viall, Izzy reflected on the incident after witnessing his actions on national television. “That was so out of character of me,” he explained. “My delivery was poor. Looking back at it, it’s so cringe. That’s not how I am. I apologized to [Johnie] for that in person after the show. I regret the delivery, but I don’t regret the message.”
Izzy shows his true nature with his lost and found box
When: Episode 7
Fans were icked out after viewing the 31-year-old’s bachelor pad. Stacy gave Izzy major side-eye after finding zero dinnerware or nightstands at his place. Izzy emphasized that he never had any complaints from his other guests, which led to the discovery of his lost and found drawer. “I love that the lost and found is next to the condoms,” Stacy said. They uncovered jewelry and bobby pins from his past flings. “I think that’s just really immature,” his fiancé admitted to the cameras.
Izzy reveals his bad credit history
When: Episode 9
Izzy disclosed a big, major secret in regards to his financial situation. Many fans and Stacy’s family speculated that he wasn’t 100% truthful about his finances. When Izzy met his wife-to-be’s family, her father noted that love sometimes comes with dollar signs.
As the big day quickly approached, Izzy, who works in sales, shared that he has a bad credit score–which could be a deal breaker for Stacy. When they discussed finances in the pods, Izzy appeared to have everything in check, but in reality, he didn’t.
Prior to his engagement, Izzy told Johnie about his bad credit. She then described him as uncommittable to a castmate.
Warning: Finale spoilers ahead.
Stacy & Izzy call it quits
When: Episode 10
In the finale episode, things came to a close for Izzy and Stacy. Izzy was ready to spend the rest of his life with his fiancé, whereas Stacy…not so much. Throughout the episode, a lingering question on whether or not she could trust Izzy struck Stacy’s mind after she realized he lied about his financial situation.
Instead of saying “I do,” Stacy stated that she does not think they are ready for marriage and need more time. The two mutually agreed to continue their relationship, until Izzy decided that he didn’t want to “step backwards.” Izzy insinuated that Stacy ended things based on his financial situation.
“It makes me wonder, ‘Why are you 33, single, and unmarried?’ I’m 29 years old, and I can give you everything that a fucking rich 45-year-old man that you always go for and always fail with can’t give you,” he sassed.
Lydia & Milton say “I do”
When: Episode 10
After Lydia’s explosive interaction with Uche, Milton was having second thoughts about their marriage. The 24-year-old mentioned that Lydia’s greatest strength could also be her weakness, as she cannot think clearly amid adversity and leads with her emotions.
Throughout the episode, Lydia expressed that she was ready for the next step and that Milton was the right person for her. They both said, “I do,” at the altar and celebrated their new union, closing the season.
The reunion special will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. EST.