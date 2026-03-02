Captain Tsubasa: Everything You Need to Know

Few anime series have shaped the real world quite like Captain Tsubasa. Since debuting as a manga in 1981, Yōichi Takahashi's story of a football-obsessed kid chasing World Cup glory has sold over 90 million copies worldwide and, more remarkably, inspired an entire generation of professional footballers. Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero, Fernando Torres, and Andrés Iniesta have all credited the series with sparking their love of the game. From its plot and characters to its real-world cultural impact, here's everything you need to know about Captain Tsubasa.

Key Takeaways

Captain Tsubasa is a Japanese manga and anime series created by Yōichi Takahashi that began in 1981 and has sold over 90 million copies worldwide

is a Japanese manga and anime series created by Yōichi Takahashi that began in 1981 and has sold over 90 million copies worldwide The series follows Tsubasa Ozora, an 11-year-old soccer prodigy whose dream is to win the FIFA World Cup for Japan

Real-world football legends including Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero, Fernando Torres, Andrés Iniesta, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Ronaldinho, and Thierry Henry have credited the series as their inspiration to play professionally

Modern stars like Mbappé and Neymar have been written into the manga as characters "Mbappa" and "Leymar," while Messi, Suárez, and others appear in official game collaborations

Creator Yōichi Takahashi retired from manga serialization in April 2024 after 43 years, though the story continues in storyboard format online

The 2018 anime reboot is available on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and other streaming platforms

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What Is Captain Tsubasa?

Captain Tsubasa (キャプテン翼) is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yōichi Takahashi that revolutionized sports anime and helped popularize soccer in Japan and around the world. Originally serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine from 1981 to 1988, the series collected 37 tankōbon volumes and spawned numerous sequels, anime adaptations, films, and video games. The series is widely considered the most influential sports manga and anime of all time. Before Captain Tsubasa, baseball dominated Japanese sports culture. The series is credited with sparking Japan's soccer boom in the 1980s and 1990s, ultimately contributing to the formation of the J-League professional soccer league in 1992.

The Story and Plot

The series follows Tsubasa Ozora (known as Oliver Atom in European dubs and Captain Majid in Arab countries), an 11-year-old elementary school student who is deeply passionate about soccer. His dream is to one day win the FIFA World Cup for Japan. When Tsubasa was almost a year old, he was nearly hit by a bus while playing with a ball. He held the ball in front of him, which cushioned the impact and saved his life. This incident gave birth to his famous motto: "The ball is my friend." At the beginning of the story, Tsubasa and his mother move to the city of Nankatsu, a fictional town in Shizuoka Prefecture known for its talented elementary school football teams. There, he meets several characters who become central to his journey: Ryo Ishizaki, a dedicated but error-prone defender who becomes one of his closest friends; Sanae Nakazawa, an enthusiastic girl who cheers for the team (and later becomes Tsubasa's wife); Genzo Wakabayashi, a highly talented goalkeeper who starts as his rival but becomes a lifelong friend and teammate; and Roberto Hongo, a former Brazilian professional player who becomes Tsubasa's mentor. The series chronicles Tsubasa's growth from elementary school through middle school tournaments, his time training in Brazil with São Paulo FC, his professional career with FC Barcelona in Spain, and his ultimate goal of leading Japan to World Cup glory.

Main Characters

Japanese Players

Tsubasa Ozora: The protagonist and heart of the series. Known as the "Soccer no Moshigo" (Heaven-Sent Child of Football), Tsubasa is a creative midfielder and playmaker whose technical skills, vision, and passion for the game inspire everyone around him. His signature move is the Drive Shot. Genzo Wakabayashi: Considered Japan's greatest goalkeeper and Tsubasa's first rival turned ally. Known for his incredible reflexes and commanding presence, Wakabayashi later plays for Hamburger SV in Germany's Bundesliga. He wears his iconic cap during matches. Kojiro Hyuga: The secondary protagonist and Tsubasa's greatest domestic rival. A powerful striker from Toho Academy, Hyuga's playing style relies on raw power rather than technique. His Tiger Shot is one of the most feared attacks in the series. Despite coming from a poor background and working part-time jobs to support his family, Hyuga's determination makes him a formidable opponent. Taro Misaki: Tsubasa's best friend and midfield partner. Together, they form the legendary "Golden Combi" (Golden Combination), executing perfect two-man combination plays. Misaki is known for his elegant technique and artistic style of play. Jun Misugi: A talented strategist and midfielder who suffers from a heart condition that limits his playing time. Despite his illness, Misugi is one of the most skilled players in Japan and serves as a constant source of inspiration. Ken Wakashimazu: Toho Academy's goalkeeper who uses karate techniques in his saves. As a black belt, he incorporates martial arts moves into his goalkeeping, making him one of Japan's most unique and effective keepers. Hikaru Matsuyama: Captain of Furano Middle School from Hokkaido and a determined midfielder known for his Eagle Shot technique and leadership abilities.

International Rivals

Karl Heinz Schneider: Germany's "Young Emperor" and one of Tsubasa's greatest international rivals. An incredibly powerful and technical striker who leads the German Junior Youth team with his Fire Shot. Juan Diaz: Argentina's ace player, modeled after Diego Maradona. Known for his incredible dribbling and individual brilliance. Carlos Santana: A Brazilian prodigy and Tsubasa's rival during his time in South America. El Sid Pierre: France's elegant captain, known for his sophisticated playing style.

Iconic Signature Moves

Captain Tsubasa is famous for its spectacular and often physics-defying special techniques that have become iconic in sports anime. Drive Shot: Tsubasa's signature technique, a shot that uses forward spin to make the ball curve upward before dropping toward the goal. Inspired by the real-life "Folha Seca" (dry leaf) technique pioneered by 1950s Brazilian star Didi. Tiger Shot: Hyuga's devastating power shot that uses pure strength to overwhelm goalkeepers. He later develops the Neo Tiger Shot (using a heavier training ball) and the Raiju Shot (which travels low before rising sharply). Twin Shot: A technique where two players kick the ball simultaneously, creating an unpredictable swinging trajectory. Tsubasa performs this with various partners, most notably Misaki and Hyuga. Drive Tiger Twin Shot: The ultimate combination of Tsubasa's Drive Shot and Hyuga's Tiger Shot performed simultaneously. Overhead Kick: Tsubasa's favorite technique, which he executes in countless variations including the Drive Overhead. Skylab Hurricane: The Tachibana Twins' acrobatic technique where one twin launches the other into the air to perform aerial attacks.

Anime Series and Watch Order

Original Era (1983-1994)

Captain Tsubasa (1983-1986): 128 episodes covering the elementary and middle school arcs. This is where it all began and remains beloved by fans worldwide. Shin Captain Tsubasa (1989-1990): 13 OVA episodes covering the World Youth Junior Tournament arc. Captain Tsubasa J (1994-1995): 47 episodes that retell the story with updated animation while adding new content.

Modern Era (2001-Present)

Captain Tsubasa: Road to 2002 (2001-2002): 52 episodes following Tsubasa's journey to professional soccer in Europe. Captain Tsubasa (2018-2019): 52 episodes. A complete reboot of the original series with modern animation, created to coincide with the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc (2023-2024): The sequel to the 2018 series, covering the International Junior Youth Tournament arc where Japan faces off against European and South American teams.

Films

The franchise includes four theatrical films released during the original anime's run, covering international tournaments and exhibition matches against European teams.

Where to Watch

The 2018 anime reboot and its sequel are available on multiple streaming platforms:

Netflix : Streams the 2018 series

: Streams the 2018 series Crunchyroll : Streams both the 2018 series and Junior Youth Arc

: Streams both the 2018 series and Junior Youth Arc Amazon Prime Video : Available for streaming and purchase

: Available for streaming and purchase Pluto TV : Free with ads

: Free with ads The Roku Channel : Free with ads

: Free with ads Apple TV: Available for purchase

The classic 1983 series is harder to find on official streaming platforms but remains available through various international channels and home video releases.

Captain Tsubasa's influence on real-world football is extraordinary. The list of professional players who have publicly credited the series as their inspiration reads like a who's who of football royalty: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Zinédine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Alexis Sánchez, Thierry Henry, Alessandro Del Piero, Fernando Torres, Ronaldinho, Francesco Totti, Hidetoshi Nakata, Julian Draxler, James Rodriguez, and countless others. Fernando Torres began playing as a striker at age seven using the characters from Captain Tsubasa as inspiration. He later said: "I started playing football because of this... I loved the cartoon. I wanted to be Oliver." Andrés Iniesta has said: "I remember that when I went to school in Fuentealbilla, before leaving the house I used to watch these cartoons. I've always been fascinated by Oliver's character, by his speed shots, by Benji's saves." Hidetoshi Nakata, one of the first Japanese players to succeed in Europe, stated in a 2005 CNN interview: "When I first started playing football, baseball was a more popular sport, but there was a manga cartoon about football that was really well known at that time. I read it and got inspired to play football." Alejandro Garnacho, the Manchester United winger, has a tattoo of Captain Tsubasa and his friends on his leg. Mauro Bravo, who plays for MLS's Orlando City, has a tattoo of Tsubasa performing his iconic overhead kick covering his thigh. The series was so influential in Spain that it aired right before dinner time on Tele5, competing with news programs and winning the ratings battle with children nationwide.

Celebrity Endorsements and Official Collaborations

Unlike many anime series, Captain Tsubasa has attracted direct, official involvement from some of the world's biggest football stars.

Official Ambassadors

Andrés Iniesta was named Official Collaborator for the Yotsugi Station and Captain Tsubasa project in March 2019, which promotes tourism in Katsushika, Tokyo (the hometown of creator Yōichi Takahashi). Iniesta attended the opening ceremony alongside Takahashi and has been photographed multiple times wearing Captain Tsubasa merchandise, including the iconic Nankatsu and Toho jerseys. Yuto Nagatomo and Andrés Iniesta have both been announced as official ambassadors for the Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS- blockchain game.

High-Profile Meetings with Creator Yōichi Takahashi

PSG Squad (2022): During Paris Saint-Germain's pre-season tour of Japan in July 2022, Takahashi drew an illustration on stage while Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, and the rest of the squad watched during a reception party at a Tokyo hotel. Fernando Torres: When Torres was at Atlético Madrid, the president of Japanese club Sagan Tosu traveled to Madrid to meet him, presenting a drawing of Captain Tsubasa standing alongside an animated version of Torres, signed by Takahashi himself. Torres subsequently finished his career at Sagan Tosu. FC Barcelona (2015): Takahashi was invited to a Barcelona reception in Tokyo where he drew illustrations of Messi, Neymar, and other players. Alessandro Del Piero and Zinedine Zidane: Both legends have personally met with Takahashi. As Takahashi recalled: "When I've met players such as Andrés Iniesta, Del Piero and Zidane, they've shared happy memories of their childhood with me. They say, 'I used to imitate those special moves. Every morning, before going to school, I would always watch the anime.'"

Custom Merchandise

Lukas Podolski received custom Adidas X 17+ boots featuring Captain Tsubasa graphics while playing for Vissel Kobe. He posted on Instagram: "Captain Tsubasa has always been one of my biggest inspirations since I was a kid. It's an honor to support Japanese football manga and that unique culture." He also wore custom shin guards featuring Kojiro Hyuga's image during matches. Kylian Mbappé has been photographed wearing Captain Tsubasa merchandise, including the New Team jacket and cap, and was written into the manga after meeting Takahashi.

Real Players in Captain Tsubasa Media

One of Captain Tsubasa's unique features is the inclusion of real-world football stars as characters, typically with slightly altered names for licensing reasons.

Next Dream (Dream Team Mobile Game)

The "Next Dream" storyline, created by Takahashi specifically for the Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team mobile game, features real PSG players as playable characters:

Neymar appears as "Leymar" (or "Raymar")

appears as "Leymar" (or "Raymar") Kylian Mbappé appears as "Mbappa"

Takahashi stated in an interview: "I am excited to see all of the NEXT DREAM characters come to life including Reymar and Mbappa."

eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration (2024-2025)

This major collaboration featured Takahashi drawing real players in his signature style with special crossover cards:

Lionel Messi paired with Tsubasa Ozora

paired with Tsubasa Ozora Luis Suárez paired with Kojiro Hyuga

paired with Kojiro Hyuga Neymar Jr. paired with Hikaru Matsuyama

paired with Hikaru Matsuyama Takefusa Kubo illustrated in Nankatsu Middle School uniform

illustrated in Nankatsu Middle School uniform Raphinha paired with Natureza

paired with Natureza Fermín López paired with Shingo Aoi

paired with Shingo Aoi Diego Forlán paired with Ramon Victorino

Takahashi commented: "I was very happy to see the world of Captain Tsubasa blend with players like Messi, Suarez, and Neymar."

Road to 2002 Manga Characters Based on Real Players

Starting with Captain Tsubasa: Road to 2002, Takahashi began incorporating thinly-veiled versions of real football stars: Barcelona:

Erick Van Saal = Louis van Gaal (coach)

Rivaul = Rivaldo

Grandios = Pep Guardiola

Payols = Carles Puyol

Overus = Marc Overmars

Luis Enpoli = Luis Enrique

Philippe Cotu = Phillip Cocu

Luikal = Patrick Kluivert

Juventus:

Carlo Monetti = Carlo Ancelotti (coach)

Zedane = Zinedine Zidane

Alessandro Delpi = Alessandro Del Piero

Filippo Inzars = Filippo Inzaghi

Tresaga = David Trezeguet

Davi = Edgar Davids

Zanbrokki = Gianluca Zambrotta

Vaa Ren Fort = Edwin van der Sar

Other Notable Characters:

Romeldo = Ronaldo Nazário

Juan Diaz = Diego Maradona

Ricardo Espadas = Jorge Campos

Fersio Torres = Fernando Torres

Callusias = Iker Casillas

Thoram = Lilian Thuram

Video Games

Captain Tsubasa has spawned numerous video games across multiple platforms since the 1980s.

Notable Titles

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (2020): The most recent console release, developed by Tamsoft and published by Bandai Namco for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This arcade-style football game features two story modes: "Episode Tsubasa," which follows the anime storyline, and "Episode New Hero," where players create their own character. The game sold over 500,000 copies worldwide within its first month. Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team (2017-Present): A free-to-play mobile game available on iOS and Android with over 55 million downloads worldwide. Players collect characters, build teams, and compete in real-time online matches featuring the series' iconic special moves rendered in 3D. Captain Tsubasa (Famicom/NES Series): The classic Tecmo games from the late 1980s and early 1990s featured innovative cinematic presentation and RPG-like mechanics that influenced sports games for years.

The Manga's End and Legacy

In January 2024, creator Yōichi Takahashi announced his retirement from manga serialization after 43 years. The final issue of Captain Tsubasa Magazine released on April 4, 2024, containing the last chapters of Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun The Final. Takahashi explained that while he remains in good health at 63 years old, age-related issues including presbyopia (difficulty focusing on near objects) and dizziness made it increasingly difficult to maintain the demanding pace of manga serialization. He estimated that fully illustrating his remaining story ideas could take over 40 years. However, the story continues. Takahashi now releases new chapters in storyboard format (pencil sketches without inking or toning) on the Captain Tsubasa WORLD website under the title Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun FINALS. This format allows him to work at his own pace without the pressures of traditional manga deadlines. Takahashi has expressed hope that future technology, or perhaps another manga artist, might one day complete the fully illustrated version of his story, even after his death.

Cultural Impact