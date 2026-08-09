X Replaces Creator Revenue Sharing With New Program That Penalizes Engagement Bait

X is changing the way it pays creators, replacing its longtime Creator Revenue Sharing program with a new system that prioritizes original work while targeting engagement bait and recycled content. The platform announced Friday that it is launching the Original Content Rewards Program, a revamped monetization model that rewards creators for producing original ideas, reporting, commentary, and creative work instead of simply generating high engagement. "Today, we're introducing the Original Content Rewards Program, a new way to reward creators who bring original ideas, expertise, reporting, creativity, and commentary to X," the company's @XCreators account wrote.

The update marks the end of new enrollments for Creator Revenue Sharing, which X said stopped accepting new participants on Aug. 7. According to the company, the new program is designed to reward creators whose work reflects their own voice, expertise or creativity across formats including posts, articles, videos and images. Rather than emphasizing impressions alone, X says it wants to encourage content that contributes something new to conversations happening on the platform. The changes also take direct aim at practices that flourished under the previous payout model. Creators who repeatedly encourage users to like, repost, reply, bookmark or follow solely to increase engagement may no longer qualify for payouts. Likewise, reposted videos, copied posts, lightly edited content and other recycled material won't be eligible for monetization.

Instead, X says qualifying content includes original reporting, analysis, firsthand accounts, investigative threads, commentary, photos, videos, illustrations and memes created by the account owner. Commentary on existing news is also eligible, provided it meaningfully adds value rather than simply repeating what's already circulating. The company is also tightening its eligibility requirements. To qualify, creators must maintain an active X Premium, Premium+, or Premium Business subscription, have at least 500 verified followers, and generate 500,000 Home Timeline impressions from verified users over the previous 90 days. Replies, paid impressions and artificially generated views do not count toward that total. Accuracy will also play a larger role under the new system. Posts that receive a helpful Community Note will become ineligible for rewards, while misleading or false content may also be excluded. X also says posts focused primarily on teaching others how to maximize payouts under the program will not qualify. The rollout includes a transition period for current creators.