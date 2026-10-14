'Real Housewives' Star Gizelle Bryant Takes Her Drama to a Megachurch in New BET Series

After a decade of stirring the pot in Potomac, Gizelle Bryant is taking the drama to church. A fictional megachurch, that is.

As the network explains , the series follows two ambitious women fighting for the same coveted leadership position inside a prominent megachurch, and neither seems particularly interested in playing nice. What begins as “polite competition” spirals into manipulation and shifting alliances, turning Bible studies, fundraisers and committee meetings into battlegrounds. Before long, the congregation is caught in the crossfire.

It’s not clear who the 56-year-old plays yet, but she knows this world better than most. Before she became a Bravo fixture, she was a church first lady, married to pastor Jamal Bryant and serving alongside him at Empowerment Temple AME Church, which he founded in Baltimore. The pair divorced in 2009, and their later attempt at reconciliation played out on RHOP. Jamal now leads New Birth Missionary Baptist Church outside Atlanta.

She's even written about that life before. Her 2019 novel My Word follows a woman who sets aside her own dreams to help her husband build a megachurch. "It is loosely based on my life when I was married and I was married to a pastor," she told HollywoodLife at the time. "So a lot of people really just don't know about that whole black church world and life."

Fans already think she's perfectly cast. Under BET's Instagram reel for the show, one commenter wrote, "Giselle isn't acting," while another begged, "I WANT HER OUT OF MY CHURCHH 😭😭." Even Don Lemon is on board. "Gizelle Bryant starring in a show about messy church politics? Whoever came up with that deserves a raise," he wrote in his newsletter.

The news landed just two days after RHOP Season 11 premiered on Bravo on Oct. 11, so it's already been a busy week for Bryant.