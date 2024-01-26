What's the Deal With Donald Glover and This Mysterious 'HiHi' Agency?

As DG fans are well aware, his Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs Smith, also starring Maya Erskine, is set to debut on Feb. 2. Per the show’s official synopsis, Glover and Erskine’s characters are brought together after landing jobs with “a mysterious spy agency.” This week, Joy Press published a Vanity Fair piece about the show, which is based on the 2005 film of the same name. Right there in the second paragraph is a mention of that agency using the nickname HiHi, this time written without the double-capitalized H's, like so:

"Glover and Erskine play two wannabe spies partnered up by a mysterious entity they nickname “Hihi” (that’s how he greets them in his messages)"

But what does it all mean? What does it all say about the current state of society at large? What's next for HiHi, presuming they have additional plans leading up to the show's release?

All that remains to be seen. Given both Glover and Erskine's respective track records, however, we can be confident that Mr. & Mrs. Smith will be worth our time.