Jennifer Lopez Tells Flirtatious Ben Affleck Admirers to ‘Step All the Way Off’: 'Do Not Play With Me'

Jennifer Lopez admits to feeling jealous when her husband, actor-director Ben Affleck, catches the eye of female admirers.
To promote her ninth album, This Is Me... Now and its companion visual album This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, the singer-actress visited Today With Hoda & Jenna on Thursday. During the segment, she played "This Is Me… Now, or Then?" with co-host Hoda Kotb, one question landing on the topic of jealousy in her marriage.
"The next topic – 'Gets Jealous If Someone Hits on Your Significant Other,'" Kotb said, to which Lopez flipped her cue card answer to "Now."
"Don't play with me," Lopez said. "Do not play with me."
When asked what she would do upon seeing someone flirt with Affleck, Lopez said, "I'm a lover, not a fighter, but I would let them know in a very elegant and ladylike way to step all the way off."
Elsewhere in the game, Lopez discussed the topics of arguments, and Lopez admitted to "not like confrontation." You can watch the full interview below.
The artist's marriage to Affleck has surely kept her level-headed and feeling "beautiful" since they wed in 2022, nearly two decades after the couple ended their first engagement in 2004. Since reconciled and going on strong, Lopez's upcoming album is dedicated to Affleck, whose voice is featured in the upcoming Prime Video special.
"The choice to not put him in it is because he wasn't in that part of the journey. I was on my own in many ways," Lopez recently told Complex. So it didn't make sense to have him in it. But to have him in the background, kind of subconsciously, not as himself but as kind of a voice, and a presence, made sense. So we figured out a device of how to do that."
She continued, "Because I think when you love somebody in that way, they're always with you. They always are a presence in your life, no matter what you go through. And so that was the perfect way to incorporate him in the piece."