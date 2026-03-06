Watch Lamorne Morris Shoot His Shot With 'New Girl' Co-Star Nasim Pedrad

Lamorne Morris has shared an IRL rom-com moment with his former co-star Nasim Pedrad. During a recent episode of The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne podcast, the 42-year-old actor expressed his interest in dating his longtime friend Pedrad. "I’m gonna date Nasim," he told his other co-host, Hannah Simone, who offered some words of encouragement. "You should… Everybody’s been shipping this for a long time," Simone said. Morris pulled out his phone, called Pedrad, and put her on speakerphone before informing her that he was recording a podcast. "I was just like, 'You know what, I'm just going to date Nasim in real life.'" he told Nasim. "So ... what's up?"

Pedrad, who played Morris' love interest in the Fox sitcom New Girl, immediately began laughing. "You got a man? You dating somebody?" Morris asked. "I just saw you the other day, you seemed single." "Are you asking me out on a date, in real-time?" Pedrad asked.

"Not a date, just more, like, let's just be boyfriend-girlfriend," Morris responded. The actor pointed out that he and Pedrad have gone on many friend dates, or as Pedrad called them, "friendship hangs"; however, Morris suggested he was looking to take the relationship from platonic to romantic. "Is this really happening on a podcast?" Pedrad asked. "This is so chaotic. I’m obsessed. It’s great." After realizing Pedrad hadn’t given a direct answer, Morris proposed the date again. "So yeah, I'm going to ask you on a date," he said. "I don't know when because, you know, I'm busy, so I ain't got the time. But I will make the time!"

Pedrad finally agreed. "I'm down! Let's go on a date!" she said. Morris told Pedrad he would show up with a rose and "wear some spicy cologne," indicating he was taking the date seriously. "Are you gonna talk to me about the girls you’ve met on Raya?" Pedrad asked. "Because that’s a huge part of our relationship right now." Morris then jokingly told Pedrad to hit up his assistant to lock down the date plans. "You’re insane," the actress said with a laugh. "Love you." After ending the call, Simone said she was impressed by the interaction, which she described as "true magic."

"You two really need to date 'cause that was literally the worst way to ask a woman out on a date and you still somehow got a date," she said. "Do you understand? Like, that's magic. You guys have a real friendship. That's a true foundation. Y’all age-appropriate. She's hot as hell. She’s got a job."