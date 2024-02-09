Jonathan Majors Faces New Allegations of Partner Abuse, Toxic Behavior and Intimidation on ‘Lovecraft Country’

Jonathan Majors is facing more accusations of abuse and hostile behavior, less than two months after a judge found him guilty of one count of assault and one count of harassment against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The latest allegations are detailed in an extensive New York Times article based on legal filings as well as interviews with 20 individuals across more than four months, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. Two primary interviewees were exes of Majors’, Maura Hooper and former fiancée Emma Duncan. They detailed incidents in which 34-year-old Majors allegedly threatened to kill them or himself, choked them, and caused bodily harm in other assaults.

The piece relays accusations that the fired Marvel actor “threw [Duncan’s] body across the room” once, and “threw her to the ground and bruised her forehead with his” in another incident. Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry denied many of the individual allegations to the Times.

Hooper says that months into their relationship, she got pregnant and scheduled an abortion. NYT reporter Melena Ryzik writes, “Mr. Majors dropped her off at the clinic, where he was advised that Ms. Hooper would need an escort home, she said. But when she called him afterward to pick her up, he said he was heading to a rehearsal.” Believing Majors “wouldn’t tolerate” her telling anyone about the situation, Hooper walked home on her own after the abortion.

In one exchange a year after they’d broken up, Majors allegedly called Hooper a "whore," wished death and suicide upon her, and said, “I’m going to rip you out of my heart the way they ripped our baby out of you.”

When there aren’t outright denials from Majors’ attorney in the piece, as with the exchange above, there are deflections to the tune of Chaudhry calling it “a mutually intense conversation” and saying Majors “regrets saying hurtful things in that moment but does not recall the specific things he said.”

A portion of the Times article focuses on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which earned Jonathan Majors an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Production sources described him as temperamental, saying he would treat the male staffers much more cordially than their female colleagues. Majors reportedly had a habit of arguing and getting “testy” with women, to the point where some were warned to “tread carefully around him.”

Jessica Pollini, an assistant director for Lovecraft Country, recalled a bizarre and scary incident that occurred at the end of a long shooting day. She told the Times that she obliged Majors’ request to speak to her in a small faux bathroom on set and immediately felt intimidated.

“I just remember him sizing me up and down. He’s a big guy, and I’m 5-3,” Pollini said as she began to cry. “He says, ‘You’re not welcome here.’ I’m thinking, how am I going to get out of this situation? I kind of cowered. I was scared.”

The industry veteran said she told some of her colleagues about the encounter and was urged to report the incident to a producer. Pollini refused to issue a complaint initially, but finally went forward after learning Majors had similar interactions with other women on the crew.

Lisa Zugschwerdt, another Lovecraft Country assistant director, said she tried to avoid Majors after he got “in [her] face” after she relayed a schedule change. Zugschwerdt, a woman of color, said he made disparaging racial remarks about her looks.

In his ABC News interview last month, Majors claimed, "My hands have never struck a woman, ever."