‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jason Cohen Addresses OnlyFans Content With His Cousin: 'We’re Athletic'

Vanderpump Rules star Jason Cohen does not see “anything wrong” with the content he has created with his cousin Chris Hahn for OnlyFans.

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen was given 20 seconds to present his argument as to why posting videos with Hahn, who is also on the Vanderpump Rules cast, is not weird.

“We’re athletic. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a massage. You’ve got to break up the scar tissue,” he said, laughing. “To be honest, I think the fans were really intrigued on seeing me and Chris oil each other up, and we’re supportive to our fans. So, I think that, yeah…we do it for them.”

His OnlyFans account was a recurring topic of discussion throughout the episode.

With his mom in the audience, Cohen confirmed that the salaciousness of his content has “absolutely” escalated over time, while also maintaining that his account is still “classy,” adding, “I wouldn’t want my mom to see it.”

When asked about overselling a certain video with Hahn in the description, Cohen responded, “It had really good qualities that I think all my people that bought it, were really happy with.”

Cohen said he has been told to join OnlyFans since he was 18, so when he and Hahn moved to Los Angeles, they felt like the timing was right. Even though he declined to disclose how much he has made from the subscription-based platform, the Vanderpump Rules star admitted he’s “very good, I’m happy.”