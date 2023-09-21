Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Skin Cancer Scare, Shares Photos of Face Indentation Caused by Tumor Removal

Khloé Kardashian took her Instagram Stories to discuss her skin cancer scare and the subsequent removal of a tumor from her cheek.

"For those who do not know I had a skin cancer scare on my face," Khloé wrote. "We had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indentation." She described the tumor as a "small spec of melanoma" that she thought was a pimple for "almost a year."

Khloé made it clear that she would "rather have an indentation than melanoma any day."

Kardashian posted photos of cheek before and after the procedure, which was performed by surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher.