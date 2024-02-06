'Wonder Man' Crew Member Dies After Accident on Set of Marvel Show

A crew member reportedly died on Tuesday, Feb. 6 following a freak accident while working on the set of Marvel's Wonder Man series.

According to Deadline, a rigger, whose name was not disclosed, fell off the rafters at CBS Radford Studios in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley while doing pre-production ahead of the show's start of shooting next month. Although some of the filming was complete before last July, the remainder was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which ended last September and November, respectively.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," a Marvel spokesperson said in a statement.

Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Aquaman), Wonder Man follows Simons Williams, initially introduced to Marvel Comics as a supervillain and an adversary of the Avengers. Acquiring superhuman strength, Wonder Man ultimately teams up with the Avengers.

"[Wonder Man will] be definitely influenced by the comics," producer Stephen Broussard told ComicBook.com last February. "One of the things that we’re excited about it is that it’s going to feel very unique. It’s not going to feel like anything you’ve quite seen in the MCU before. And the kind of stories we can tell on Disney+, which has been fun. Like streaming, serialized storytelling is a totally different muscle. So, we’re having a blast making that one."

The miniseries, set to stream on Disney+, is expected to consist of 10 episodes.