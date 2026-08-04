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Whoopi Goldberg on Why She Doesn’t Want Marriage: ‘I Love a Hit-And-Run'

The talk show host and comedian prefers to have a house separate from a romantic partner.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 13: Whoopi Goldberg poses at the opening night of "The Whoopi Monologues" at Lincoln Center's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on July 13, 2026 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Whoopi Goldberg prefers a no-strings-attached relationship rather than cohabitating.

The talk show host and comedian, who’s had three marriages that ended in divorce, shared her unorthodox views about relationships on the Tuesday (August 4) episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. Around the 54-minute mark of the video below, Palmer began by referencing Goldberg’s 2016 comments on not wanting someone living in her house.

The View co-host, 70, explained that she’s in a “relationship” with her family, who she spends most of her personal time with.

“They are enough. They drop their stuff everywhere,” Goldberg said, continuing, “I don't need I don't need somebody I kind of just met like 10 years ago or whatever. I don't need them in the house. I'm just I'm barely dealing with all the family in the house.”

Elsewhere, Goldberg added that she’s disinterested in relationships because she doesn’t “want to have to think about you.”

“I don't want to have to think about what your needs are, why you're upset,” she continued. “I don't want to have to answer questions about why you're mad at me. I'm happy for you to be at your house. I love a hit-and-run.”

Goldberg went on to name-drop her 2015 book, If Someone Says "You Complete Me," RUN!, and explained her refusal to “feel bad” or “less than” to make her partner “feel better.”

“Lots of people let themselves be diminished by their partner. And I don't think that's a good thing for anybody,” she said. “This is one of the reasons for me that I don't mind being not attached.”

Goldberg has repeatedly discussed her preference for ‘hit-and-run’ relationships and said on a March episode of The View that casual sex allows her to evade “responsibilities.” Goldberg was previously married to former drug counselor Alvin Martin, with whom she shares a daughter, from 1973 to 1979, Dutch cinematographer and filmmaker David Claessen from 1986 to 1988, and former actor Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995.

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