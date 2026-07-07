Whoopi Goldberg Misses 'The View' After Mount Etna Strands Her in Sicily

Whoopi Goldberg's Italian vacation has hit an unexpected roadblock. The View co-host missed the live broadcast on Monday, July 6, after Mt. Etna's ongoing eruption disrupted air travel in Sicily, leaving the Oscar winner stranded as the volcano continued days of activity. According to TMZ, her absence became an early talking point on the show. Filling in at the moderator's desk, Joy Behar joked that the panelists were "dropping like flies" before explaining why several co-hosts were missing. Ana Navarro was stuck in Miami because of severe weather; Sara Haines was dealing with storm damage; and, as Goldberg and Behar teased, Goldberg was using "the old volcano excuse."

Goldberg soon checked in from Sicily to prove it wasn't a joke. She explained that Mt. Etna's eruption had shut down airport operations, throwing her travel plans into chaos. Keeping things light, she joked that her vacation mishap topped everyone else's before delivering the punchline: "A volcano ate my homework."

While Goldberg laughed off the delay, volcanic activity around Mt. Etna regularly creates real travel headaches. The mountain sits on Sicily's eastern coast and is both Europe's tallest active volcano and one of the most active anywhere in the world.