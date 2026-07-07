Whoopi Goldberg Misses 'The View' After Mount Etna Strands Her in Sicily

Whoopi Goldberg's Italian vacation has hit an unexpected roadblock. The View co-host missed the live broadcast on Monday, July 6, after Mt. Etna's ongoing eruption disrupted air travel in Sicily, leaving the Oscar winner stranded as the volcano continued days of activity.
According to TMZ, her absence became an early talking point on the show. Filling in at the moderator's desk, Joy Behar joked that the panelists were "dropping like flies" before explaining why several co-hosts were missing. Ana Navarro was stuck in Miami because of severe weather; Sara Haines was dealing with storm damage; and, as Goldberg and Behar teased, Goldberg was using "the old volcano excuse."
Goldberg soon checked in from Sicily to prove it wasn't a joke. She explained that Mt. Etna's eruption had shut down airport operations, throwing her travel plans into chaos. Keeping things light, she joked that her vacation mishap topped everyone else's before delivering the punchline: "A volcano ate my homework."
While Goldberg laughed off the delay, volcanic activity around Mt. Etna regularly creates real travel headaches. The mountain sits on Sicily's eastern coast and is both Europe's tallest active volcano and one of the most active anywhere in the world.
During eruptions, volcanic ash can force temporary flight restrictions at nearby airports, including Catania, because ash particles can pose serious risks to aircraft. Italy's monitoring agencies continuously track the volcano and adjust aviation guidance as conditions change.
Even so, experts say eruptions like this rarely pose a major threat to visitors outside restricted areas. Aviation officials have improved their ability to manage volcanic ash since the widespread disruption caused by Iceland's 2010 eruption, helping reduce unnecessary airport closures.
Meanwhile, according to The Huffington Post, Italy's Civil Protection Department says Etna's slow-moving lava flows seldom reach populated communities, though ash clouds can still create significant transportation delays.
The volcano's fertile slopes are also home to vineyards, olive groves, and citrus farms, making it one of Sicily's most important agricultural regions despite its constant activity.
By Tuesday, July 7, Goldberg was back on The View where she explained that she eventually managed to get a plane out during a narrow travel window. She said others remained stranded because of the airport disruptions, but thanked the pilot who helped get her safely out of the area.