Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Files Motion for Two Years of Unpaid Spousal Support

Kevin Hunter, the ex-husband of former radio shock jock and talk show host Wendy Williams, reportedly seeks two years of unpaid spousal support. This comes nearly one month after Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

According to TODAY, Hunter, who shares 23-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr. with Williams, demands that he receive two years of retroactive spousal payments, having filed the motion on March 12 in the New Jersey Superior Court. Per court documents, Hunter and his lawyers claim that Williams owes him payments following their 2020 divorce. Williams and Hunter married on Nov. 30, and later in their marriage, allegations of infidelity on Hunter's end followed the couple.

“This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for 23 months has affected me greatly," Hunter wrote in the filing.

Although Hunter was previously Williams' manager and production partner, Williams currently has a court-appointed legal guardian who oversees her financial and health circumstances, so those nearest to the 59-year-old won't abuse her cognitive functioning.