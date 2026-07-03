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Danny Glover Reveals Alzheimer’s Battle in Emotional Interview
The 79-year-old icon opens up to Lester Holt about his private battle, the first signs he noticed, and why he chose to share his Alzheimer’s journey now.
Wendy Williams Shares Update From Memory Care Unit, Says She's Been Through 'a Lot of Sh*t'
Williams has been fighting to have her conservatorship ended ever since she started experiencing health issues. https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/cmplxtara-mahadevan/wendy-williams-update-on-her-condition https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/wendy-williams-lawyer-claims-she-has-alcohol-induced-dementia
Inside Gabrielle Union’s Heartbreaking Goodbye to Her Father
Gabrielle Union opens up about her dad’s final days, the brutal reality of dementia, and the family sacrifice fans never saw behind the scenes.
Bruce Willis’ Wife Reveals He Doesn’t Know He Has Dementia: ‘Never Connected the Dots’
'I think that’s the blessing and the curse of this,' said Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming of her husband's dementia diagnosis.
Wendy Williams' Lawyer Claims She Has 'Alcohol-Induced Dementia'
The legendary talk show host's attorney, Joe Tacopina, made the statement as he pushes for her conservatorship to be lifted.
Wendy Williams Reportedly Cleared of Dementia Diagnosis By Top Neurologist
A new medical test reportedly found no signs of frontotemporal dementia in the former talk show host.
Donald Trump Seemingly Confuses 'Really Hard' Dementia Screening For IQ Test
He also said Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wouldn't perform as well as he did if they took the same test.
Wendy Williams Provides Update on Her Condition, Appears to Be Doing Better
The legendary talk show host has been permitted to socialize more, including at New York Fashion Week.
Bruce Willis’ Wife Still ‘Transported’ By ‘Twinkle in His Eye’ After FTD Diagnosis
The actor's family says they still see glimmers of how the 'Die Hard' actor once behaved.
Bruce Willis’ Wife Says She Still Sees Flashes of Actor’s Personality: ‘I Just Get Transported'
Hemming says Willis' frontotemporal dementia has caused his "language" to go.
Bruce Willis' Family Shares Heartbreaking Update on Actor Amid Harrowing Dementia Battle
The Willis family marked Father’s Day with powerful posts about love, loss, and living with frontotemporal dementia.
Wendy Williams Says She's Ready to 'Terminate' Guardianship After Passing Capacity Test
The media personality stressed wanting to "to get out" of her guardianship during a phone interview on 'The View.'
Wendy Williams Reportedly Cleared Following Cognitive Health Exam (UPDATED)
Williams is set to return to The View this week.
Charlemagne Tha God Says Wendy Williams Seems 'Fine'
Williams' protege said she was "perfectly fine" during a conversation over the holidays.
Wendy Williams Declared ‘Permanently Disabled’ and ‘Legally Incapacitated’ in Legal Documents
The former talk show host's legally-appointed guardian says her health condition has worsened.
Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Files Motion for Two Years of Unpaid Spousal Support
The former radio and talk show host was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in Feburary.
Producers Say They Would Have Axed Wendy Williams Doc If They Knew She Had Dementia
Two producers behind the docuseries say it was originally meant to chronicle Williams' comeback before things took a dark turn.
Wendy Williams Show Producer Says It's Likely 'Impossible' for Star to Return to TV
The former talk show host and radio personality was recently diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.