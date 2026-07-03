Dementia

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Latest Stories

Danny Glover Reveals He's Suffering from Alzheimer's Disease
Pop Culture

Danny Glover Reveals Alzheimer’s Battle in Emotional Interview

The 79-year-old icon opens up to Lester Holt about his private battle, the first signs he noticed, and why he chose to share his Alzheimer’s journey now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Wendy Williams attends a private dinner at Fresco By Scotto on February 21, 2023 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Shares Update From Memory Care Unit, Says She's Been Through 'a Lot of Sh*t'

Williams has been fighting to have her conservatorship ended ever since she started experiencing health issues. https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/cmplxtara-mahadevan/wendy-williams-update-on-her-condition https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/wendy-williams-lawyer-claims-she-has-alcohol-induced-dementia

Joe Price36 days ago
Gabrielle Union's Father Dies of Dementia Complications at 81
Pop Culture

Inside Gabrielle Union’s Heartbreaking Goodbye to Her Father

Gabrielle Union opens up about her dad’s final days, the brutal reality of dementia, and the family sacrifice fans never saw behind the scenes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo103 days ago
A woman in a floral dress stands next to Bruce Willis, who is wearing a dark suit, against a dark background.
Life

Bruce Willis’ Wife Reveals He Doesn’t Know He Has Dementia: ‘Never Connected the Dots’

'I think that’s the blessing and the curse of this,' said Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming of her husband's dementia diagnosis.

Helen Storms171 days ago
Wendy Williams' Lawyer Claims She Has 'Alcohol-Induced Dementia'
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams' Lawyer Claims She Has 'Alcohol-Induced Dementia'

The legendary talk show host's attorney, Joe Tacopina, made the statement as he pushes for her conservatorship to be lifted.

Bernadette Giacomazzo218 days ago
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Wendy Williams wearing a pink fur coat and a baseball cap smiles at an indoor event with a crowd in the background.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Reportedly Cleared of Dementia Diagnosis By Top Neurologist

A new medical test reportedly found no signs of frontotemporal dementia in the former talk show host.

Alex Ocho249 days ago
President Donald Trump, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R), takes a question from a reporter aboard Air Force One on October 27, 2025, in flight.
Life

Donald Trump Seemingly Confuses 'Really Hard' Dementia Screening For IQ Test

He also said Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wouldn't perform as well as he did if they took the same test.

Joe Price263 days ago
Wendy Williams wearing a fur coat, stepping out of a car at night, with long hair and a confident expression.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Provides Update on Her Condition, Appears to Be Doing Better

The legendary talk show host has been permitted to socialize more, including at New York Fashion Week.

tara mahadevan285 days ago
A file photo dated October 26, 2009 shows Bruce Willis as he attends the ''Fashionable Istanbul by Avea'' with his wife Emma Willis in Istanbul, Turkiye.
Pop Culture

Bruce Willis’ Wife Still ‘Transported’ By ‘Twinkle in His Eye’ After FTD Diagnosis

The actor's family says they still see glimmers of how the 'Die Hard' actor once behaved.

Lucille Barilla325 days ago
US actor Bruce Willis (L) and wife Emma Heming Willis attend the premiere of "Motherless Brooklyn" during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 11, 2019 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Bruce Willis’ Wife Says She Still Sees Flashes of Actor’s Personality: ‘I Just Get Transported'

Hemming says Willis' frontotemporal dementia has caused his "language" to go.

Jaelani Turner-Williams326 days ago
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Bruce Willis and Demi Moore pose with their daughters and Emma Heming Willis, all dressed in formal attire.
Pop Culture

Bruce Willis' Family Shares Heartbreaking Update on Actor Amid Harrowing Dementia Battle

The Willis family marked Father’s Day with powerful posts about love, loss, and living with frontotemporal dementia.

Maggie Ekberg397 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 15: Wendy Williams seen at Tucci restaurant in NoHo on March 15, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Says She's Ready to 'Terminate' Guardianship After Passing Capacity Test

The media personality stressed wanting to "to get out" of her guardianship during a phone interview on 'The View.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams488 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Wendy Williams attends a private dinner at Fresco By Scotto on February 21, 2023 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Reportedly Cleared Following Cognitive Health Exam (UPDATED)

Williams is set to return to The View this week.

Jaelani Turner-Williams495 days ago
(L) Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during 2024 Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Fox Theatre on November 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (R) Wendy Williams attends Daniel's Leather Fashion Show featuring Dame Dash at Harbor New York City on February 15, 2023 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Charlemagne Tha God Says Wendy Williams Seems 'Fine'

Williams' protege said she was "perfectly fine" during a conversation over the holidays.

Jaelani Turner-Williams555 days ago
Wendy Williams smiling in front of a backdrop, wearing a black top and patterned skirt, with wavy hair and jewelry.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Declared ‘Permanently Disabled’ and ‘Legally Incapacitated’ in Legal Documents

The former talk show host's legally-appointed guardian says her health condition has worsened.

Alex Ocho599 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Files Motion for Two Years of Unpaid Spousal Support

The former radio and talk show host was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in Feburary.

Jaelani Turner-Williams856 days ago
Wendy Williams in a black outfit at the NYWIFT event, smiling
Pop Culture

Producers Say They Would Have Axed Wendy Williams Doc If They Knew She Had Dementia

Two producers behind the docuseries say it was originally meant to chronicle Williams' comeback before things took a dark turn.

Alex Ocho872 days ago
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Show Producer Says It's Likely 'Impossible' for Star to Return to TV

The former talk show host and radio personality was recently diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Jaelani Turner-Williams875 days ago

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