A little over two years since Wendy Williams' last appearance on her former talk show, the legendary host and radio gossiper will be the focus of the new Lifetime docuseries, Where is Wendy Williams?

Ahead of the show's Feb. 24 premiere, Williams' family members spoke to People for a new cover story about the 59-year-old, who struggled with mental health issues and alcoholism at the time of filming. In 2021, Williams stepped away from her syndicated Fox talk show due to her battle with Graves disease, an immune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism.

“We've all seen the images over the last few months — and, really, few years — of what has seemed like a spiral for my aunt,” Williams' niece, Alex Finnie, told People. "It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state.”

Filming for the Lifetime project began in August 2022, where it was originally intended to chronicle Williams' podcast, but the show's premise changed amid Williams' drastic health condition. Filming stopped the following April when Williams was brought to a facility to treat her “cognitive issues,” as shared in the film by her manager and jeweler Will Selby.

Williams is reportedly still in the facility, where the only person to have direct access to her is a court-appointed legal guardian, whose identity was not disclosed in the People article. However, in the film, Williams accuses her guardian of having stolen money from her.

"The people who love her cannot see her,” said Wendy's sister and Alex's mother Wanda. “I think the big [question] is: How the hell did we get here?”