Tyriq Withers Asked Marlon Wayans to Joke About Brother's Death on 'Him' Set to 'Provoke' Emotion

In seeking an authentic performance in Him, actor Tyriq Withers requested that his co-star Marlon Wayans joke about the death of Withers’ older brother on set.

Nearly one year after the release of the sports thriller, Withers spoke about his effort in merging his grief with the character Cameron "Cam" Cade in an interview with Variety.

Withers’ older brother, Kionte, died in a 2021 car accident, one year before the actor had a breakout role on the fourth and final season of Atlanta. Withers remains involved in the life of his late brother’s son.

“Marlon was like, 'You sure?'" Withers told the publication. "God bless his soul. I wanted to give him permission to provoke a performance. I'm not saying this is healthy, but I was trying to infuse my real-life experience into the movie. I want to lay my whole life out there."