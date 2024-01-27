Sydney Sweeney Recalls Filming 'Euphoria' Vomit Scene: 'Most Disgusting Thing I've Ever Experienced'

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney detailed a disgusting twist in the season two scene where her character, Cassie Howard, vomited in a hot tub.

The Anyone but You star dished in a new episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones, where she and host Sean Evans chowed down on wings while getting to the meat of the infamous Euphoria moment.

At the 5-minute mark in the interview included above, Evans asks Sweeney about the "mechanics" of throwing up on camera, calling the scene one of the most "realistic" of its kind.

"So there was a lot of work that went behind that," the 26-year-old tells Evans. "They had to create... because Sam [Levinson] wanted, of course, it just to be projectile vomit everywhere. Where a lot of films, they'll just have a cup of mushed-up anything that they have from Crafty mixed with milk and water. It's the most disgusting thing and you'll just put it in your mouth and you hold it and then you puke it up."

Sweeney continues to explain how director Sam Levinson wouldn't be satisfied with the typical Hollywood vomit techniques.

"But Sam, of course, did not want that. He just wanted vomit everywhere," she says. "So they had to get a pump and they had this pipe that they just taped and hid on my body and they CGI'ed it out up my neck. And there was horse spit that I had to put in my mouth. So during that scene, they're filling my mouth with throw up and then I open my mouth and it just starts shooting out of my mouth, and it was the most disgusting thing I've ever experienced."

The most impressive part of this story is that Sweeney was able to tell it over hot wings with Evans, without either of them getting sick while discussing horse spit.

"You need the pump. It's a very insane pump, too," Sweeney says. "But the horse spit, it was so – like, why do we need the horse spit? It was huge."