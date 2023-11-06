Rick Ross Slams Jada Pinkett Smith and Her Memoir, Calls Her 'Psychologically Lost’: ‘I Heard the Book Flopped’

Rick Ross has some words for Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a new Rolling Stone interview, Ricky Rozay was asked about his "Entanglements" collaboration with August Alsina, who was romantically linked to Pinkett Smith in the last decade.

When questioned about his thoughts on Pinkett Smith's book tour, Ross had less than kind words to say about the Worthy author.

"I don’t think I agree with Jada Pinkett. To me, she’s psychologically lost and needs some counseling," Ross said. "Jesus! What you going to tell us next? When you tell us you haven’t been together in six years, you haven’t had sex in this many years, you don’t have a prenuptial agreement — OK, what’s next?"

Ross added that he heard Pinkett Smith's memoir "flopped," despite it debuting at No. 3 on the New York Times Best Seller list upon its Oct. 17 release.