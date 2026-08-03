Pinky Cole Reveals Baby No. 4 During Explosive 'RHOA' Reunion

Key Takeaways
- Pinky Cole reveals during the Season 17 reunion preview for The Real Housewives of Atlanta that she and husband Derrick Hayes are expecting their fourth child, due in December 2026.
- The three-part reunion, premiering August 9 on Bravo, teases heated clashes among cast members including Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, and Cynthia Bailey, alongside lighter moments like Porsha gushing about girlfriend Patrice “Sway” McKinney.
- Cole’s announcement caps a year where she juggled her RHOA debut with rebuilding Slutty Vegan through franchising amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy, roughly $4 million in debt, and legal drama involving a former Bar Vegan CFO, while continuing to grow her public profile with campaigns like PETA’s vegan fashion push.
Pinky Cole is ending her first season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta with a major personal announcement. In a newly released preview for the Season 17 reunion, the Slutty Vegan founder reveals that she and her husband, Derrick Hayes, are expecting another child, confirming she is pregnant with the couple's fourth baby together.
The surprise comes during Part 1 of the three-part reunion, which premieres August 9 on Bravo. According to the preview, Pinky Cole shares that the baby is due in December 2026. The child will be her fourth biological child with Hayes, joining D'Ella, Derrick Jr., and David. Hayes also has two children from previous relationships.
The pregnancy reveal is just one headline in what appears to be an eventful reunion. The trailer teases several confrontations involving the Season 17 cast, including clashes between Shamea Morton Mwangi and Angela Oakley, Shamea and Porsha Williams, and Phaedra Parks and Pinky Cole.
Another standout moment comes when host Andy Cohen asks Cynthia Bailey, "At what point did you decide you didn't like Shamea?" The question leaves the cast visibly stunned, with Phaedra reacting, "Oh Lord!"
The preview also revisits ongoing storylines involving Drew Sidora, K. Michelle, Kelli Potter, and Porsha Williams before shifting back to lighter moments, including Porsha sharing that she is "so in love" with girlfriend Patrice "Sway" McKinney.
Pinky Cole's pregnancy announcement caps off a year in which her personal and professional life have both remained in the spotlight. Beyond joining Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 17, the entrepreneur has spent the past year navigating significant financial challenges.
After previously regaining control of Slutty Vegan through a 2025 restructuring, she launched a franchise initiative aimed at rebuilding the brand. Since then, she has continued working through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, updated court filings to reflect roughly $4 million in debt, successfully challenged the seizure of an investment property in bankruptcy court, and watched her former Bar Vegan chief financial officer face criminal charges in an unrelated case. Cole has not been accused of wrongdoing in that indictment.
Despite those developments, she has continued expanding her public profile, including a recent PETA campaign promoting vegan fashion and her debut season as one of RHOA's newest cast members.