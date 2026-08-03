Pinky Cole Reveals Baby No. 4 During Explosive 'RHOA' Reunion

Cole’s announcement caps a year where she juggled her RHOA debut with rebuilding Slutty Vegan through franchising amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy, roughly $4 million in debt, and legal drama involving a former Bar Vegan CFO, while continuing to grow her public profile with campaigns like PETA’s vegan fashion push.

The three-part reunion, premiering August 9 on Bravo, teases heated clashes among cast members including Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, and Cynthia Bailey, alongside lighter moments like Porsha gushing about girlfriend Patrice “Sway” McKinney.

Pinky Cole reveals during the Season 17 reunion preview for The Real Housewives of Atlanta that she and husband Derrick Hayes are expecting their fourth child, due in December 2026.

Pinky Cole is ending her first season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta with a major personal announcement. In a newly released preview for the Season 17 reunion, the Slutty Vegan founder reveals that she and her husband, Derrick Hayes, are expecting another child, confirming she is pregnant with the couple's fourth baby together. The surprise comes during Part 1 of the three-part reunion, which premieres August 9 on Bravo. According to the preview, Pinky Cole shares that the baby is due in December 2026. The child will be her fourth biological child with Hayes, joining D'Ella, Derrick Jr., and David. Hayes also has two children from previous relationships.