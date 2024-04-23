Orlando Bloom Talks Katy Perry Relationship, Says He's 'Constantly Learning to Let Go'

Being in a relationship with Katy Perry has taught actor Orlando Bloom to be more intentional about how he interacts with her.

The British actor, who's been engaged to Perry for five years and shares a daughter with her, was a recent guest on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, where he spoke about a huge lesson he's learned from being with the singer.

"I think I'm constantly learning to let go. Because anything that I try to hold onto, whether it's good or bad, doesn't serve me. Not in the relationship, and it doesn't really serve either of us," Bloom said aroung the 44-minute mark of the video below.

"And that's really hard," he continued. "To keep letting go and to keep letting her go."