Most Embarrassing Moment on Live TV Prompt Has People Sharing Cringey Clips From the Past

Another pop culture trend is sweeping X.
On Wednesday (Apr. 3), user @itsleague posed the question, "What was the most embarrassing moment on live TV?" and, of course, social media had more than one answer.
Here are some of the best examples from the prompt, beginning with a recent moment from last year's Oscars award show which led many to wonder if what they were seeing was real.
"The Slap"
Many recalled Will Smith infamously slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards as the wildest live television moment, when Smith took the stage to handle Rock after poking fun at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Fredro Starr Gets Hostile with Charlamagne tha God
While not exactly a television moment, recorded live was a time when rapper-actor Fredro Starr had a tense moment with Charlamagne tha God on 105. 1 radio show The Breakfast Club in 2014. During the interview, Charlamagne questioned Starr about his past comments on allegedly receiving fellatio from his Moesha castmate Brandy, which triggered him enough to curse the radio host out.
"Grape Lady" Takes a Tumble
A throwback clip—which later became a Family Guy cutaway gag—was "Grape Lady Falls," when a WAGA-TV news reporter fell while stomping grapes during a winery visit.
The Fall That Miguel Barely Recovered From
It wouldn't be a thread without mentioning R&B singer Miguel, who practically injured a crowd member while jumping from stage to stage during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. The artist was performing "Adorn" when he landed on the head and neck of attendee Cindy Tsai, who later sued Miguel and MGM Grand.
Lil Mama Tries to Join Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' Collaboration
Taking the stage just a few years before was Lil Mama, who unexpectedly postioned herself between Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' during the pair's performance of "Empire State of Mind" at the 2009 VMAs, an experience she hasn't let go of.
Kelly Osbourne Eats Her Words
Making a problematic comment about the Latinx community while discussing Donald Trump on a 2015 episode of The View was Kelly Osbourne, who quickly tried to clear up her message when it shocked the roundtable and audience.
