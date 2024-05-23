Kourtney Kardashian Reflects on Stressful and 'Super Rare' Fetal Surgery

After tapping into her "superpower" to remain "really calm" in emergency circumstances, Kourtney said she was "grateful" to have documented the fetal surgery on social media. She also specified that the medical treatment didn't occur due to her age.

"They were so grateful that I posted something about it because they said so many people don't feel comfortable, even telling their friend or their family members because they're like, 'Did they do something wrong, or different things?'" Kourtney said. "But my doctor's like, 'There's nothing that you did wrong, it's not age-related. It's like just a super rare thing that happened.' . ... After this happened, I was like, 'God's got this. We're good. This is a miracle and I'm gonna be super positive.'"

Following the surgery, Kourtney noted that she "felt good," but explained that if she didn't feel Rocky Thirteen move in her womb, she was "shaking him up because of the emergency fetal surgery that I had to have."

"I'm now, like, mostly on bed rest because there's a hole in the amniotic sac from where they had to go into the surgery," she concluded. "So I'm not allowed to drive; I'm not allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes. I'm really not leaving the house."

The baby was successfully born last November, marking Kourtney's fourth and Travis' third.