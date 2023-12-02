Jamie Foxx's Sexual Assault Accuser Requests Anonymity, Cites Emotional Trauma from Alleged 2015 Encounter

The woman who filed a bombshell lawsuit against Jamie Foxx for an alleged 2015 sexual assault has requested anonymity through the legal process. Foxx's accuser, only identified as Jane Doe, claims to be fearful of retribution by the Academy Award-winning actor and those close to him.

“I was sexually assaulted as indicated in the Complaint and as a result, I suffered psychological and emotional injuries,” she claimed in court documents, according to Radar.

She continued, “I do not desire to publicly disclose my identity as a victim of sexual assault because this matter is highly sensitive, and I have already experienced significant shock, shame, and embarrassment for my disclosure due to the prominence and celebrity status of the Defendants.”

The woman's request came about because of “fear for [her] safety given the fame of Defendant” after the high-profile case received coverage from “every major news outlet." The alleged incident in question took place in August 2015 at New York bar Catch NYC, where Doe claims that Foxx groped her breasts in a private area of the venue before putting "his fingers on and in Plaintiff's vagina and anus."

The lawsuit was filed under the now-expired New York Adult Survivors Act, which received more than 3000 civil suits, including some filed against Diddy, Russell Brand, and Interscope co-founder Jimmy Iovine.

“It is very difficult for me to come forward and talk about the events that occurred,” Doe continued. “The sexual assault I suffered has caused my depression, anxiety, lack of sleep, distress, and I am fearful that a public disclose will cause further emotional trauma.”

Foxx last portrayed lawyer Willie E. Gary in The Burial, his latest film after being hospitalized for an undisclosed health scare in April.