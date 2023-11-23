Jamie Foxx Sued for Sexual Assault That Allegedly Took Place Eight Years Ago

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Jamie Foxx over an alleged sexual assault at a bar in New York in 2015.

The woman, only identified as Jane Done, has accused Foxx of assaulting her at the Catch NYC rooftop lounge on August 26, 2015. When she and her friend were seated close to Foxx and Mark Birnbaum, who is also named as a defendant in the suit, they later asked him for a photo. According to the complaint, Foxx complimented the plaintiff and told her, "Wow, you have that supermodel body," and "You smell so good." He also allegedly compared her to Gabrielle Union.

Foxx allegedly grabbed her arm and took her to a quieter part of the rooftop venue. When they were in a more private location, the suit claims he groped her breasts. She tried to move away, but he then moved his hands down her underwear and "put his fingers on and in Plaintiff's vagina and anus."

The woman claims that a security guard at the venue saw the incident happen but did not stop Foxx. Her friend then found her, at which point Foxx left. She is seeking unspecified compensation for pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety, and humiliation. She added that she had to seek medical treatment following the assault, which left her sore. Catch NYC and its owner Mark Birnbaum are also named as defendants in the suit.

The lawsuit is the latest high-profile case filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act, which opened a year-long window for survivors of alleged sexual abuse regardless of when it happened. The act expires after Thanksgiving, but the Associated Press reports that over 2,500 lawsuits were filed under the law. Other high-profile lawsuits have been filed against Sean "Diddy" Combssupermodel, Russell Brand, President Donald Trump, and Interscope co-founder Jimmy Iovine.

Earlier this year, Foxx was hospitalized following an unspecified medical complication. In an update shared in August, he said that he was "finally startin to feel like myself" again.