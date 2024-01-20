Dave Chappelle on Katt Williams' Cedric the Entertainer Remarks: 'He's Old, He's Fat, Leave This N***a Alone'

Dave Chappelle treated fans to his take on Katt Williams' Club Shay Shay interview during a recent stand-up.

The Dreamer comedian was a surprise guest during a stop on Deon Cole's comedy tour this week, where he spent most of his segment on Williams.

"I love a lot of people, but I love Katt more than most people, and that n***a is wild," Chappelle said in footage captured from the show.

"Alright, alright, "I'm at war with the Illuminati, too, but what part of that war is ethering Cedric the Entertainer?" Chappelle joked. "'I'm gonna dismantle the Illuminati, and I'm gonna start with Cedric the Entertainer!' Ced's a good dude. He's old, he's fat, leave this n***a alone."