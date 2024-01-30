50 Cent showed good humor about Dave Chappelle offering to auction him off during a fundraising event last weekend.

The two were guests at the Mr. October Foundation hosted by former MLB player Reggie Jackson, when Chappelle and Fifty took the stage. During the now-viral moment, Chappelle compared the crowd to Jordan Peele's 2017 directiorial debut, Get Out, where a secret auction was held for the film's protagonist.

“Mr. Jackson who transcended the odds of the Black community and came all the way out here to the Get Out resort,” Chappelle joked as Fifty and the audience laughed. “Surprise n****a, the auction begins right now! How much you want for this big buck?”

The "In Da Club" rapper went on to share a recap of the moment on Instagram, calling Chappelle "effortlessly one of the funniest mother fvckers [sic] alive right now!"