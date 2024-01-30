50 Cent showed good humor about Dave Chappelle offering to auction him off during a fundraising event last weekend.
The two were guests at the Mr. October Foundation hosted by former MLB player Reggie Jackson, when Chappelle and Fifty took the stage. During the now-viral moment, Chappelle compared the crowd to Jordan Peele's 2017 directiorial debut, Get Out, where a secret auction was held for the film's protagonist.
“Mr. Jackson who transcended the odds of the Black community and came all the way out here to the Get Out resort,” Chappelle joked as Fifty and the audience laughed. “Surprise n****a, the auction begins right now! How much you want for this big buck?”
The "In Da Club" rapper went on to share a recap of the moment on Instagram, calling Chappelle "effortlessly one of the funniest mother fvckers [sic] alive right now!"
Fifty – who's been a Chappelle fan since the days of the comedian's Comedy Central show in the early 2000s – was also referenced in the show's "Trading Spouses" skit.
In 2021, the Power universe executive producer showed support for Chappelle's controversial Netflix special, The Closer, notably his joke about Da Baby's homophobic comments made at Rolling Loud that year.
“Dave Chappelle is a funny mother fucker that was flawless,” Fifty wrote in a since-deleted post. “Hip hop loves things that are damaged, that’s the beauty of the culture. @dababy is on a new path music has changed everything. LOL.”