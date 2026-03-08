Influencer Ash Trevino, Known for Dating Inmates, Arrested for Second Time in 3 Months

Ash Trevino has been arrested again, just months after her first high-profile run-in with law enforcement. The Texas influencer was taken into custody on March 4 after authorities said she allegedly failed to comply with the conditions of her release while awaiting trial. Records from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office show Trevino — whose legal name is Ashley Lopez-Trevino — was booked into the Ellis County Jail on what officials described as a judge’s commitment order. She was released later the same day. Prosecutors had asked a court to reconsider her bond in late February, arguing that her actions showed she was not following the terms tied to her pretrial release.

According to court filings cited by TMZ, investigators claimed Trevino violated those terms by drinking alcohol and purchasing it during a restaurant visit. The allegations reportedly surfaced after Trevino shared social media posts showing her at a birthday celebration with alcohol and later displayed a receipt documenting the purchase. Her attorneys have rejected those claims, stating she did not break any court-imposed restrictions. The situation has drawn attention because Trevino is far from an anonymous defendant. The 36-year-old has built a large social media following — more than 500,000 across Instagram and Snapchat — while becoming a controversial figure online. Her content frequently revolves around her personal relationships, including her openly stated preference for dating incarcerated men, a pattern she has previously referred to as “inmate hopping.” As part of her release conditions, Trevino is reportedly required to follow strict supervision rules. Those include wearing an ankle monitor, following a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., and avoiding places that serve alcohol. She has also been ordered to participate in a pretrial monitoring program, undergo random drug and alcohol testing, and avoid discussing the case on social media.