Timothée Chalamet Recalls Matthew McConaughey Leaving a ‘Huge Turd’ In His Toilet

Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet appear to have very different definitions of what pranks are.

The Interstellar costars caught up with each other for a town hall produced by Variety and CNN at the University of Texas, where McConaughey is a professor, and Chalamet recalled an unlikely (and stinky) parting gift from his co-star.

“I gotta say, my last day on Interstellar, I was sad to be leaving,” Chalamet recalled. “In my trailer, I went to the bathroom and there was a huge turd in my toilet. I felt so disrespected. Like, ‘I know I’m not the star of this movie, but who’s coming in here?’”

The actor said he confronted the crew and eventually director Christopher Nolan, who ratted out McConaughey as the culprit. “I went up to Nolan, and he pointed to Matthew, and Matthew had this devilish grin on his face. I said, ‘Why’d you do that?’ You said, ‘In Texas, it’s a coming of age, baby.’”

In response to the anecdote, McConaughey affectionately called the feces a “souvenir.”

Elsewhere in the chat, McConaughey praised Chalamet’s innovative marketing strategy for the blockbuster film Marty Supreme, which premiered in 2025.

“On Marty Supreme, look at what you’re doing with the marketing. You’re disrupting things. Before anyone can go away, you’re on to the next. You’re doing fashion ads. You’re using smaller media. You’re not exclusive to Friday night when I buy the ticket to go to the theater. [That’s not] the only time I can spend time with Timothée Chalamet.”

The actor agreed, saying, “I think that’s of the past, man. Who the fuck is popular enough to go, ‘Hey, you’re only going to see me [in the movie]’? A Barbie or an ‘Oppenheimer,’ those things are game-changing.”