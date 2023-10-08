Andrew Callaghan's Channel 5 Announces Return Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations

The subreddit also noticed that Nic Mosher and Evan Gilbert-Katz, Channel 5 co-founders alongside Callaghan, unfollowed him on all social media. It is currently unknown who is helping Andrew film and edit new episodes.

Channel 5 is a spinoff of All Gas No Brakes, both of which showed Callaghan doing man-on-the-street interviews in strange situations. Following a series of creative disputes with AGNB, Callaghan, Mosher, and Gilbert-Katz created Channel 5 in 2021. The channel quickly amassed over two million subscribers and landed an HBO documentary following the January 6 protests titled This Place Rules.

A few weeks after the documentary's release, several people came forward to accuse Callaghan of sexual misconduct.

The first victim, Caroline Elise, to come forward made a series of TikTok videos in which she described Callaghan staying with her after a falling-out with a member of his crew. The two went home drunk after a bar and Callaghan allegedly coerced her into having sex with him.

Another woman by the name of Dana came forward with a series of her own TikToks and claimed that Callaghan was sexually aggressive toward her, repeatedly groping her.

Rolling Stone and Seattle-based publication The Stranger did larger investigations and interviewed several other people who accused Callaghan of sexually inappropriate behavior such as groping, forcing them to touch his genitals, and being "demanding."

In light of the accusations, This Place Rules producers Eric Wareheim and Tim Heidecker denounced Callaghan and announced they were parting ways. Callaghan himself denied the accusations and accused Elise of extortion. Text messages posted by Elise show that she requested money from him upon the release of the documentary asking to be reimbursed for her therapy bills.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, please contact RAINN at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or via their website for resources.