Kylie Jenner Wears a Chanel Bow and Nothing Else in New 'Vanity Fair' Issue

While Kylie Jenner is known for not being afraid to show off some pretty unique looks, her ensemble in the spring issue of Vanity Fair may be among one of her boldest yet.
Jenner appears on the cover of the publication dressed in equestrian attire. The 28-year-old showed off her figure in a black satin bra by Dolce and Gabbana and a pair of riding pants by Hermès. She finished off the look with a pair of black riding boots. Jenner wore her dark hair down naturally and donned a minimal makeup look.
She was photographed lighting up a cigarette while staring intensely at the camera.
However, it was not the cover shoot of the magazine that had the internet buzzing. Rather, it was a photograph inside the spread in which Jenner debuted the most jaw-dropping look.
The black and white, moody photograph featured the makeup mogul wearing an oversized, black Chanel bow and nothing else while strutting through a lavish, vintage-esque mansion.
Light streamed in through a window, illuminating half of her body as Jenner posed in pointy, white heels.
The stunning shot was captured by photographer Mert Alas, and fashion editor Paul Sinclaire is credited for the inspiration behind the unique look.
In an interview included within the issue, Jenner opened up to Nate Freeman about the early beginnings of her makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics.
Jenner revealed that she spent $250,000 to get the now-infamous cosmetic company started.
“It was probably, like, half the money I had in my bank account,” she said.
The investment clearly paid off and Jenner is now worth a staggering approxmated $670 million.
During the interview, Freeman also asked Jenner about her high-profile romance with Marty Supreme actor Timothée Chalamet.
“Is it fun?” he asked.
“Of course,” she responded, hesitant to give any more away.