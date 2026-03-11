Kylie Jenner Wears a Chanel Bow and Nothing Else in New 'Vanity Fair' Issue

While Kylie Jenner is known for not being afraid to show off some pretty unique looks, her ensemble in the spring issue of Vanity Fair may be among one of her boldest yet.

Jenner appears on the cover of the publication dressed in equestrian attire. The 28-year-old showed off her figure in a black satin bra by Dolce and Gabbana and a pair of riding pants by Hermès. She finished off the look with a pair of black riding boots. Jenner wore her dark hair down naturally and donned a minimal makeup look.

She was photographed lighting up a cigarette while staring intensely at the camera.

However, it was not the cover shoot of the magazine that had the internet buzzing. Rather, it was a photograph inside the spread in which Jenner debuted the most jaw-dropping look.

The black and white, moody photograph featured the makeup mogul wearing an oversized, black Chanel bow and nothing else while strutting through a lavish, vintage-esque mansion.