Victor Willis, Iconic Village People Frontman, Dies at 74

The music world has lost one of disco's defining voices. Village People co-founder and longtime frontman Victor Willis has died at the age of 74 following what the group described as "a short but aggressive illness." His death came on June 30, just one day before his 75th birthday. According to People, the band shared the news on Wednesday, July 1, in a statement shared to Facebook, writing, "We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People." The message added, "Victor passed on June 30, 2026, of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested." Willis' wife, Karen, echoed that request in a separate statement, asking for privacy as the family mourns.

As the unmistakable voice behind classics including "Y.M.C.A.," "Macho Man," "In the Navy," and "Go West," Willis helped transform Village People from an experimental disco project into one of the biggest crossover acts of the late 1970s.

Formed in 1977 by French producers Jacques Morali and Henri Belolo, the group combined infectious dance music with larger-than-life characters—including a cop, a cowboy, a construction worker, a soldier, a biker, and a Native American—who became instantly recognizable around the world. The act ultimately sold more than 100 million records, while "Y.M.C.A." evolved into a stadium anthem embraced far beyond its disco roots. Long before disco superstardom, Willis was building a career on the stage. The Texas native—who grew up singing in his father's Baptist church after his family relocated to San Francisco—performed with the Negro Ensemble Company and appeared in the original Broadway production of The Wiz in 1976. His path changed when Morali recruited him to record a disco demo that ultimately became the foundation for Village People, with Willis serving as both its lead vocalist and a primary songwriter. His career wasn't without setbacks. Willis left the group in 1980, battled substance abuse, and later entered rehab before mounting a remarkable comeback.