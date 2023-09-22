Zendaya Tells Fans to 'Relax' Following Engagement Rumors

Engagement rumors took on a life of their own for Zendaya when she posted a mirrored selfie with a ring that appeared to be on that finger.

The actress posted the image on her Instagram Stories. When she caught wind of the gossip, she posted a video where she addressed her supposed engagement.

“I can’t post anything, you guys,” she said in between laughs. Someone else can also be heard laughing in the background. “I posted it for my hat. Not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously. You think that’s how I would drop the news? Like what?”