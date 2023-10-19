Will Smith Calls Jada Pinkett Smith His 'Best Friend,' Says Their Relationship Is 'Brutal and Beautiful'

Will Smith loves his wife, and he wants everyone to know it.
The actor’s latesr show of love for Jada Pinkett Smith came on Wednesday at the book readinf for her new memoir, Worthy.
Will made a surprise appearance at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, telling the audience, per the Baltimore Sun, “I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me.” He continued, “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”
According to All Hip Hop, he also called Pinkett Smith, “the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”
Pinkett Smith also commented on her marriage in a moderated discussion on Wednesday with Laura Coates, an anchor and chief legal analyst for CNN.
“Will and me are good,” Pinkett Smith said. “All the people who don’t understand and got something to say are just going to have to fall in line."
Pinkett Smith added that she's "not leaving Will’s side and he’s not going to leave mine," and said she's "happier than I’ve ever been.”
Also in attendance at the event were Jaden, Willow, Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Smith’s son from a previous marriage, Trey, and his mother, Sheree Zampino.
Will's comments come after Jada’s intervirw on Today, where she revealed that she and her husband separated in 2016. She told host Hoda Kotba that she and Smith have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.
“Why it fractured, that’s a lot of things,” she said. “I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”
The celebrity couple aren’t divorced and it doesn’t seem to be something that’s on the table right now.
"There's no divorce on paper," she added. "We really have been working hard. That's the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership."