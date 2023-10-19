Will Smith Calls Jada Pinkett Smith His 'Best Friend,' Says Their Relationship Is 'Brutal and Beautiful'

Will Smith loves his wife, and he wants everyone to know it.

The actor’s latesr show of love for Jada Pinkett Smith came on Wednesday at the book readinf for her new memoir, Worthy.

Will made a surprise appearance at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, telling the audience, per the Baltimore Sun, “I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me.” He continued, “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

According to All Hip Hop, he also called Pinkett Smith, “the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”

Pinkett Smith also commented on her marriage in a moderated discussion on Wednesday with Laura Coates, an anchor and chief legal analyst for CNN.

“Will and me are good,” Pinkett Smith said. “All the people who don’t understand and got something to say are just going to have to fall in line."

Pinkett Smith added that she's "not leaving Will’s side and he’s not going to leave mine," and said she's "happier than I’ve ever been.”

Also in attendance at the event were Jaden, Willow, Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Smith’s son from a previous marriage, Trey, and his mother, Sheree Zampino.