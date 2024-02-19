Vince Staples Asks Fans to Help Him Get 'The Vince Staples Show' Renewed on Netflix: 'Peer Pressure Works'

In an interview with Complex, Staples also addressed the length of the first season.

“I feel like a lot of streamers are doing shorter orders,” he said. “Just to be honest, you don't see the twenties, the fifteens, the tens anymore. It's like really six to eight and we ended up with five. But I feel like we have the likelihood of getting a second swing at it, and we'll be able to turn around fast.

“So I think, especially with our tight group of writing and producing and things of that nature, that five can turn to 10 relatively quickly, as long as people press that little thumbs-up on Netflix. That little thumb matters.”

In the series, set in his native Long Beach, Staples plays himself as he maneuvers through satirical tales and situations, delivered in his style of deadpan humor.

The series is co-produced by Kenya Barris and stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Andrea Ellsworth, Naté Jones, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and Myles Bullockas.